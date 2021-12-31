Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Buys AT&T Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Varonis Systems Inc

- New Purchases: T, LMT, GM, BMY, EBAY, MO, CRWD, GCI, FAS, EL, ADI, SPLK, ICE, VZ, NVEI, CHTR, FLT, HUM, MCO, BX, AIG, MPC, FOXA, FANG, BJ, ELF, TSN, PXD, HSY, EOG, DVN, INGR, COP, VWO, ADM, ASAN, LRCX, KNX, NOW, SOFI, SOFI, DCT, XLB, ATEN, GWRE, AXON, TSLA, VLO, CERN, CSGP, UVXY, PPC, NRXP, APP, AFRM, TECH, Z, ZI, ZG, FOX, CDW, BGNE,
- Added Positions: FXI, PFE, QQQ, FB, AMAT, MA, MU, GOOGL, XLY, UNH, UCTT, CVX, MRNA, XOM, WFC, ABBV, DIS, XSD, ZTS, GIS, XLP, FDX, SCHW, KO, PM, XLF, INTU, COST, IWM, IYR, MS, JETS, JNJ, KRE, ORCL, MDY, FDN, DVY, HIPO, MRK, PYPL, TMO, MRVL, NFLX, EA, PLD, CVS, SPGI, ROBT, LECO, UPS, ENPH, EXPD, FUBO, NIO, EVER, CCCS, BHG, EHTH, FCEL, OSCR, MILE, ROOT, GOCO, LMND, SLQT, BWAY, BE,
- Reduced Positions: LULU, CRM, VRNS, AAPL, ACWI, KWEB, MSFT, NVDA, XBI, PG, TXN, AMZN, TGT, GOOG, PAGS, BSX, VMW, SEDG, SPY, JPM, PANW, COF, KEYS, ATVI, HON, CMCSA, WGO, VOO, EEM, AMN, ON, TSCO, ARW, HD, ITT, NVST, CHIQ, DECK, ISRG, PEP, SBNY, KBA, XLI, XLK, CNC, FENY, SJNK, SOXX, BAC, CVNA, AMGN, FISV, INTC, SPG, RCD, ENSG, V, OXY, XHE, C, QCOM, WMT, COIN, XYL, LOW, ANTM, DG, ICLN, RH, AAXJ, VCIT, BLK, DE, EXPE, NDSN, BKNG, XPO, WM, BAH, HAYW, HYG, VGK, XHB, GPN, TJX, RTX, DAL, SQ, XAIR, ROKU, BILL, DKNG, GXO, PKW, VCSH, AVY, CRL, CTSH, STZ, DAR, NKE, ROST, POOL, WTS, MC, FTCH, DIA, XLV, AMD, BA, CEVA, CI, CTAS, DHI, GILD, GS, NTAP, SBUX, TTWO, CIBR, IPAY, IXJ, SPHD, XLE, XLRE, ALNY, ADP, PARA, ENTG, HOLX, JBHT, MPWR, VTRS, ODFL, PODD, ULTA, SVFD, CZR, LBRDK, QRVO, ETSY, TTD, MDB, SE, REZI, PINS, OGN, IGIB, EWU,
- Sold Out: EWY, TAN, XSOE, CCMP, CR, PSI, COPX, IHI, CSCO, MOH, ACWX, BUG, LEA, FTNT, ALTR, KBE, ROG, SNBR, IMCC, WOOF, IVOO, TCON, KGRN, PAYA, IBM, BURL, CHGG, SYF, ESPO, FIDU, RSP, VFH, EPAY, WIRE, PEGA, ENV, SMH, USRT, EEFT, NVEC, RSG, SWK, SYY, APPS, APLE, TPIC, INDA, BIIB, CAMP, CIEN, LVS, BERY, AAL, ACA, FREE, PBW, PTH, QCLN, AXP, LPSN, ORA, TEVA, AVTR, ATER, KROS, CQQQ, GDXJ, ACC, CAG, NCR, X, XLNX, CYRX, CFX, BFAM, HASI, VRRM, DOCU, TME, LEVI, PTON, FTXL, GXC, XLC, XOP, DBD, EFOI, WDC, HHC, TWOU, CWEN, TDOC, ZS, LYFT, TXG, DDOG, JAMF, JAMF, FTHM, BSY, ARRY, ABNB, CPNG, MITC, KD, BOTZ, EWQ, REMX, ROBO,
For the details of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/psagot+value+holdings+ltd.+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,357 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.67%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 74,750 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,989 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.13%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,595 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 54,322 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73%
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 398,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $441.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 26,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 116,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 65,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $60.002800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 60,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 55,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 179.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 293,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 194.73%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 88,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $351.74 and $402.98, with an estimated average price of $385.57. The stock is now traded at around $369.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 45,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 416.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 36.93%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 181.64%. The purchase prices were between $178.83 and $210.78, with an estimated average price of $198.93. The stock is now traded at around $190.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78.Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74.Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The sale prices were between $35.58 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.46.Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $122.82 and $155.29, with an estimated average price of $142.33.Sold Out: Crane Co (CR)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Crane Co. The sale prices were between $90.4 and $107.8, with an estimated average price of $100.2.Reduced: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 99.22%. The sale prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $388.942000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.78%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 50.21%. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 26,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 86.21%. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 18,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.13%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $178.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 123,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 72.84%. The sale prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 14,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 38.63%. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $30.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 129,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. . Also check out:
1. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. 's Undervalued Stocks
2. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. keeps buying