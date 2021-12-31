Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Buys AT&T Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Varonis Systems Inc

New Purchases: T, LMT, GM, BMY, EBAY, MO, CRWD, GCI, FAS, EL, ADI, SPLK, ICE, VZ, NVEI, CHTR, FLT, HUM, MCO, BX, AIG, MPC, FOXA, FANG, BJ, ELF, TSN, PXD, HSY, EOG, DVN, INGR, COP, VWO, ADM, ASAN, LRCX, KNX, NOW, SOFI, SOFI, DCT, XLB, ATEN, GWRE, AXON, TSLA, VLO, CERN, CSGP, UVXY, PPC, NRXP, APP, AFRM, TECH, Z, ZI, ZG, FOX, CDW, BGNE,

FXI, PFE, QQQ, FB, AMAT, MA, MU, GOOGL, XLY, UNH, UCTT, CVX, MRNA, XOM, WFC, ABBV, DIS, XSD, ZTS, GIS, XLP, FDX, SCHW, KO, PM, XLF, INTU, COST, IWM, IYR, MS, JETS, JNJ, KRE, ORCL, MDY, FDN, DVY, HIPO, MRK, PYPL, TMO, MRVL, NFLX, EA, PLD, CVS, SPGI, ROBT, LECO, UPS, ENPH, EXPD, FUBO, NIO, EVER, CCCS, BHG, EHTH, FCEL, OSCR, MILE, ROOT, GOCO, LMND, SLQT, BWAY, BE, Reduced Positions: LULU, CRM, VRNS, AAPL, ACWI, KWEB, MSFT, NVDA, XBI, PG, TXN, AMZN, TGT, GOOG, PAGS, BSX, VMW, SEDG, SPY, JPM, PANW, COF, KEYS, ATVI, HON, CMCSA, WGO, VOO, EEM, AMN, ON, TSCO, ARW, HD, ITT, NVST, CHIQ, DECK, ISRG, PEP, SBNY, KBA, XLI, XLK, CNC, FENY, SJNK, SOXX, BAC, CVNA, AMGN, FISV, INTC, SPG, RCD, ENSG, V, OXY, XHE, C, QCOM, WMT, COIN, XYL, LOW, ANTM, DG, ICLN, RH, AAXJ, VCIT, BLK, DE, EXPE, NDSN, BKNG, XPO, WM, BAH, HAYW, HYG, VGK, XHB, GPN, TJX, RTX, DAL, SQ, XAIR, ROKU, BILL, DKNG, GXO, PKW, VCSH, AVY, CRL, CTSH, STZ, DAR, NKE, ROST, POOL, WTS, MC, FTCH, DIA, XLV, AMD, BA, CEVA, CI, CTAS, DHI, GILD, GS, NTAP, SBUX, TTWO, CIBR, IPAY, IXJ, SPHD, XLE, XLRE, ALNY, ADP, PARA, ENTG, HOLX, JBHT, MPWR, VTRS, ODFL, PODD, ULTA, SVFD, CZR, LBRDK, QRVO, ETSY, TTD, MDB, SE, REZI, PINS, OGN, IGIB, EWU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AT&T Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, General Motors Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, sells Lululemon Athletica Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Apple Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. . As of 2021Q4, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. owns 367 stocks with a total value of $522 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,357 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.67% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 74,750 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 123,989 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,595 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 54,322 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73%

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 398,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $441.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 26,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $45.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 116,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 65,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $60.002800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 60,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 55,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 179.96%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 293,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 194.73%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 88,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $351.74 and $402.98, with an estimated average price of $385.57. The stock is now traded at around $369.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 45,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 416.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $138.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 36.93%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $82.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 181.64%. The purchase prices were between $178.83 and $210.78, with an estimated average price of $198.93. The stock is now traded at around $190.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The sale prices were between $35.58 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.46.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $122.82 and $155.29, with an estimated average price of $142.33.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. sold out a holding in Crane Co. The sale prices were between $90.4 and $107.8, with an estimated average price of $100.2.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 99.22%. The sale prices were between $370.57 and $477.91, with an estimated average price of $427.67. The stock is now traded at around $388.942000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.78%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 50.21%. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $217.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.24%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 26,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 86.21%. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $48.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 18,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.13%. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $178.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 123,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 72.84%. The sale prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 14,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 38.63%. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $30.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. still held 129,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.