Recording Academy® Announces Partnership for First Official Virtual GRAMMY® Week Experience on Roblox Together With Mastercard

The Recording Academy® announced today its official GRAMMY® Week activations: GRAMMY Week on Roblox. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is a global platform where millions of people gather every day to imagine, create and share experiences with each other in immersive, user-generated 3D worlds. The Las Vegas-themed experience — in line with the 64th+Annual+GRAMMY+Awards%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E taking place in Las Vegas for the very first time — will be held virtually from March 30 through April 3.

The activations, in partnership with Mastercard, feature artist avatar meet & greets, chats, mini games, prizes, and a performance by two-time GRAMMY nominee, five-time Latin GRAMMY winner and Latin recording artist Camilo. Camilo, the first Latin artist to ever perform on Roblox, is nominated this year for Best Latin Pop Album (Mis Manos). The partnership marks the Academy’s debut into the Metaverse and is Roblox’s first brand-funded music activation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Roblox for our first-ever official GRAMMY Week experience in the Metaverse," said Panos A. Panay, Co-President of the Recording Academy. "We are always looking to innovate and reach music lovers wherever they are, and there is no better partner for us to accomplish this than Roblox. Online gaming platforms are quickly becoming one of the most important music discovery channels for tens of millions of fans. As an Academy, it's our priority to continue broadening where and how our members connect with audiences around the world. Plus, my 8-year-old twin daughters think this is amazing."

“The GRAMMY Awards® are iconic and we’re delighted to bring the hottest music show of the year to fans across the globe,” said Jon Vlassopulos, vice president, global head of music of Roblox. “We’re thrilled to be featuring Camilo, our first Latin virtual concert performer on Roblox, giving the community new music and genres to discover.”

"When Roblox approached me, I immediately got very excited because this was the first time in my life that I would be doing something like this. I'm also grateful that I'll be able to bring this unique experience to La Tribu, especially during GRAMMY Week. I was already incredibly honored to be one of this year's nominees, and to perform in a completely new way in the Metaverse, brings it to a whole new level. I can't wait!" said Camilo.

Mastercard’s multisensory branding approach is rooted in connecting to people in new environments, like the Metaverse. Users will see Mastercard branding and hear its sonic DNA integrated into the experience.

"This marks the first of many immersive multisensory experiences we plan to bring to life in the Metaverse,” said Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer of Mastercard. “As the No. 1 sonic brand and as a longstanding and passionate supporter of the music industry, we are thrilled to be teaming up with the Recording Academy. Likewise, we’re delighted to be partnering with Roblox to harness the power of technology and education with this one-of-a-kind GRAMMYs® event for music fans in the virtual realm.”

GRAMMY Week on Roblox Experience features:

Virtual concert by GRAMMY-nominated Latin artist Camilo

Virtual artist meet & greets with Glass Animals, Walker Hayes, Poppy, and Sofia Carson

Fashion items created with Roblox’s new Layered Clothing technology featured on GRAMMY red carpet area

Mini games including treasure hunts

Virtual merch items for users to win and purchase, themed around the GRAMMYs

Virtual quizzes users can answer to play along with the GRAMMYs experience

The virtual experience kicks off on March 30 on Roblox.com or via the Roblox app. You can participate in the GRAMMY activations and follow along from home anywhere in the world. Below is the schedule of events.

GRAMMY Week on Roblox schedule:

March 30: Experience goes live Glass Animals Artist Meet & Greet Walker Hayes Artist Meet & Greet March 31: Poppy Artist Meet & Greet April 1: Camilo Performance Sofia Carson Artist Meet & Greet April 3: 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

The Recording Academy will present the 2022 GRAMMYs on Sunday, April 3, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, on the CBS+Television+Network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount%2B from 8–11:30 p.m. ET / 5–8:30 p.m. PT. Prior to the telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be streamed live on live.grammy.com and the Recording+Academy%27s+YouTube+channel. Join the GRAMMY Week on Roblox Experience from March 30 to April 3 on Roblox.com or via the mobile Roblox app.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT ROBLOX

Roblox is reimagining the way people come together to connect, create and express themselves through immersive, interactive shared experiences. Every day, millions of people around the world play, learn, communicate, and expand their friendships as they explore millions of user-generated digital experiences, all built by creators on the platform. Our mission is to connect billions of users with civility and optimism and support a safe and diverse community — one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships among people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ABOUT MASTERCARD

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments, and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

ABOUT CAMILO

Armored with impeccable songwriting skills and an intuitive sensibility for today's pop, Camilo is one of the most influential artists of his generation. Before making his debut as a performer, the two-time GRAMMY nominee and five-time Latin GRAMMY winner from Medellín, Colombia, wrote and produced big hits for multiple artists, but it was his music that transcended and brought healing and happiness to millions of people during a global pandemic. With the unconditional support of 'La Tribu' (name of his legion of fans), Camilo has released two acclaimed studio albums, Por Primera Vez and Mis Manos, as well as multiple No. 1 hits, both solo and with stellar collaborations with global superstars such as Shakira, Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez, El Alfa, and Wisin, among others.

