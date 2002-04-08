Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Hull Street Energy

ROWAYTON, Conn., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and financial advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF), is pleased to have acted as the exclusive placement agent for Hull Street Energy’s (“Hull Street Energy”) second institutional fund, Hull Street Energy Partners II, L.P. (“Fund II”).



The Washington D.C.-area based North American energy transition investment firm’s second institutional fund was oversubscribed and quickly reached its hard cap of $1.125 billion in capital commitments. Eaton Partners also served as the exclusive placement agent for Hull Street Energy’s first institutional fund, which closed in 2019.

Hull Street Energy invests in middle market power companies and assets that are strategically positioned to support decarbonization of the power grid and electrification of the North American economy. Fund II is a continuation of the Fund I strategy and will leverage the team’s extensive experience of buying, selling, owning and operating critical electricity businesses.

“Hull Street Energy is uniquely qualified as an experienced thought leader in energy transition. Our mission is to drive decarbonization of the North American power grid through the intelligent allocation of capital, and we look forward to working with our investors, employees, and customers to produce clean electricity for the North American economy,” said Sarah Wright, Founder and Managing Partner of Hull Street Energy. “We are grateful to the team at Eaton Partners for telling our story to the investment community and to our investors for their ongoing partnership and support.”

“We value our longstanding relationship with the Hull Street Energy team, who lead their field and bring to bear a unique skill set, including unparalleled knowledge of the electricity supply chain and grid operations,” noted Jeff Eaton, Global Co-Head at Eaton Partners. “We congratulate Hull Street Energy on another very successful fundraise.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $130 billion across more than 175 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and . Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2022. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About Hull Street Energy

Hull Street Energy is a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages its decades of experience and unique knowledge of North American electricity infrastructure, fundamentals and grid operations, including fuel inputs, commodity contract structuring, renewable and fossil powered generation assets, energy storage, transmission and distribution systems, and electricity demand-side businesses to build value for stakeholders. For further information about Hull Street please see www.hullstreetenergy.com.

About Stifel

Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contacts

Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447

[email protected]

Jeff Preis, +1 (212) 271-3749

[email protected]