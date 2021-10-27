In Fisher Investments' View, the Biden Budget's 'Billionaire Tax' Isn't Worth Fretting

It is that time again—the time when a president in need of a popularity boost releases a budget. We have seen this from all recent presidents, regardless of party, and usually it doesn’t get heaps of attention. Yet President Joe Biden’s latest package has attracted many eyeballs, in large part due to its inclusion of a tax on the wealthiest American households’ unrealized capital gains. Some observers view this as a needed boost to public coffers after the past few years’ steep COVID-related deficits. Others see it as a potentially unconstitutional change that risks deterring investment. Whether you think this new tax would be great or problematic, Fisher Investments suggests not getting too excited. Presidential budgets usually go nowhere, and with Congress so gridlocked, this one appears unlikely to fare better—especially in a midterm election year.

Ditch Partisanship

Before diving in, Fisher Investments thinks it is important to understand that stocks are party-blind. They don’t play favorites among politicians or political parties—none are inherently good or bad for markets. Accordingly, when Fisher Investments’ analysts assess political developments, they zero in on the potential market and economic implications only. Everything else is sociology—important to people but largely outside stocks’ purview.

Biden’s proposal would add two new tax requirements for households with assets of $100 million or more. One, it would require them to pay a minimum of 20% of their annual income in tax—ending what is seen as the widespread use of writeoffs and loopholes to artificially reduce wealthy people’s tax bills. Two, it would levy a 20% tax on unrealized gains in all liquid assets. Proponents say this is akin to income tax withholding and would amount to a pay-as-you-go system for capital gains taxes, replacing the status quo of paying only when assets are sold. Critics argue it would be near-impossible to implement and could discourage investment, creating more losers than winners. In Fisher Investments’ experience, complicated new taxes tend to raise more revenue for lawyers, accountants and consultants than for the federal government, and we doubt this would be different—presuming the courts would even allow it, which is an open question.

Yet we also think this broader debate misses the point. From stocks’ perspective, it isn’t about whether proposed legislation is inherently “good” or “bad,” which is often a mere matter of opinion. Rather, stocks care more about whether legislation is likely to be more or less sweeping than broadly expected. In this case, people from coast to coast have talked of higher taxes as a fait accompli since Biden won the election in November 2020. Stock prices have long reflected those expectations. A tax on wealthy folks’ unrealized capital gains has floated around the Beltway the whole time. Democrats included it in some drafts of the tax and spending bill known as Build Back Better last year. At this point, it likely lacks much surprise power.

The Well-Known Challenges This Budget Faces

With that said, it also appears exceedingly unlikely to pass. The Build Back Better drafts that included this proposed tax proved too contentious among Senate Democrats to vote on. At the time, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin stated he didn’t “like the connotation that we are targeting different people.”[i] The Senate, of course, is split 50 – 50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. Therefore, it takes just one Democratic Senator breaking ranks to block a bill. The likelihood that Manchin flips on the eve of what looks to be a steep uphill battle for Democrats in this year’s midterms appears quite low. Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has previously expressed some qualms over various Biden tax hike plans, although Fisher Investments hasn’t seen her comment on this particular idea.

Consider also the history and purpose of presidential budgets. The White House doesn’t set fiscal policy—Congress holds the power of the purse. Legislators write and vote on budgets and are under no obligation to accept a president’s suggestions. So why do presidents bother submitting budgets? In Fisher Investments’ view, one word helps explain it: polls. Presidential budgets are usually packed with proposals that poll well with voters when condensed into snappy, euphemistic soundbites. Biden’s proposed tax is no different. They are a way to curry favor with voters and boost polls, which is particularly important to presidents in midterm election years. Historically, presidents lose relative power at midterms, as the opposite party usually makes gains in Congress. Polls and recent one-off elections suggest the Republicans are likely to do quite well this November, potentially flipping one or both chambers of Congress. The budget, essentially, is a marketing tool aimed at motivating turnout among Democratic voters.

Fisher Investments Says Investors Should Appreciate the Gridlock

According to Fisher Investments’ research, it isn’t unusual for big tax proposals and heated campaign rhetoric to stir investor sentiment in a midterm election year. It might get even louder this year as moderate incumbents in both parties try to fend off primary challengers. All of this can stir uncertainty and weigh on stocks in the first several months of midterm election years. But later in the year, tailwinds usually materialize as stocks start pricing in the increased gridlock that midterm elections usually deliver. Investors have a hard time fathoming this, as the shouting is such a distraction. But by forcing lawmakers to abandon or water down their proposals, gridlock reduces stocks’ legislative uncertainty. It means Congress can’t create winners and losers through big changes to property rights and other key factors. That gives businesses and households more clarity—and more incentive to invest. Stocks realize this even if people don’t, which Fisher Investments’ research finds has historically brought strong returns in midterms’ aftermaths—and the second halves of presidents’ terms in general.

So we suggest not getting bogged down in the specifics of this or any proposal making the rounds this year. Think like markets and focus instead on the coming bullish gridlock.

