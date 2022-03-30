Electrovaya's E-Forklift Battery Performance Remains Strong after Four Years of Heavy Use

Projected "million mile" battery with a 10+ year lifespan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") ( TSX:EFL, Financial)(OTCQB:EFLVF) a lithium-ion battery manufacturer with differentiated intellectual property that allows heightened safety and improved longevity, today announced that its e-forklift batteries have demonstrated strong performance with negligible degradation after four years of heavy use in a Fortune 100 company's 24/7 distribution centre.

Battery life degradation is an issue with all batteries due to factors such as heavy loads, extreme conditions, overcharging, deep discharging, heavy usage, and less-than-optimal charging between shifts.

Electrovaya's batteries demonstrated negligible degradation of approximately 1% in heavy-duty usage at the Fortune 100 company's distribution centre. The chart below highlights data from January 2018 and February 2022 for a 36V, 35kWh e-forklift battery in use at the facility:

"We observed that there is negligible capacity-fade after four years of multi-shift operations," said Dr. Niloofar Zarifi, Electrovaya's data research expert, who studies battery performance using the Company's proprietary Evision software.

"For our e-forklift batteries operating in a 24/7 distribution center, the power consumption is between 0.8 and 1.5 charge cycles per day. A typical forklift running on a 35 kWh battery delivers power roughly equivalent to driving 150 miles on a typical electric car (with a 40KWh battery) per charge cycle. Considering an average of one charge cycle per day and 320 working days in a year, that is the equivalent of driving 48,000 miles every year. In four years, that is equivalent to driving 192,000 miles (or 1,280 charge cycles) with practically no battery degradation, projecting a million mile battery," Dr. Zarifi added.

To put these figures in perspective, the average warranty provided by an electric car manufacturer is approximately 100,000 miles (666 charge cycles) or eight years (whichever comes first) with 75% capacity retention. Electrovaya offers its customers a warranty of up to 9,000 charge cycles or 10 years (whichever comes first).

"Our lithium-ion battery solutions provide very low cost of ownership with no maintenance hassle and very little battery degradation," said Dr. Raj Das Gupta, Chief Operating Officer of Electrovaya. "Our customers are finding real value through increased productivity and operational and cost efficiencies. Meanwhile, we are not standing still. We have significantly upgraded our battery line over the last four years, with higher energy density and advanced battery management systems to generate even stronger performance."

Electrovaya's current line of lithium-ion batteries will be on display at the Company's booth at the MODEX 2022 conference in Atlanta, Georgia on March 28-31, 2022.

