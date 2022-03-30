The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Monarch Mining, Vox, Tocvan Ventures, GeneTether Therapeutics, Peloton Minerals, SWMBRD Sports, and BioVaxys Technology Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Monarch Mining, Vox, Tocvan Ventures, GeneTether Therapeutics, Peloton Minerals, SWMBRD Sports, and BioVaxys Technology Corp. on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Monarch Mining ( TSX:GBAR, Financial) hits high-grade gold on Swanson Project

Monarch (GBAR) has yielded up to 184.5 g/t gold over 1.5 m from its Swanson Project. The result is included within 27.79 g/t gold over 10.18 m at a vertical depth of 195 m. An additional highlight includes 29.4 g/t gold over 1.2 m and 8.5 g/t gold over 0.52 m within a broader zone of 2.63 g/t gold over 18.52 m. CEO Jean-Marc Lacoste sat down with Dave Jackson to comment on the results.

How Vox ( TSXV:VOX, Financial) unlocks value for investors

Vox is a precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. Since 2019, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties. CIO Spencer Cole sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss how Vox unlocks value for investors.

Tocvan Ventures (CSE:TOC) announces initial drill results from its Pilar Au-Ag Project

Tocvan Ventures Corp. (TOC) has announced initial drill results from its Pilar Project in Sonora, Mexico. Nine drill holes have been completed totalling over 1,540 meters. Tocvan CEO Brodie Sutherland sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the update.

GeneTether Therapeutics (CSE:GTTX) completes IPO and announces CSE listing

GeneTether Therapeutics (GTTX) has successfully closed its initial public offering and concurrent non-brokered private placement. A total of 7,500,000 units were sold at a price of $0.60 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,500,000. The company's common shares are expected to commence trading on the CSE under the symbol GTTX on or about March 30, 2022. GeneTether CEO Roland Boivin sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

Peloton Minerals (CSE:PMC) reports progress on the Boulder Property

Peloton Minerals Corporation (PMC) has reported substantial progress on the Boulder Copper Porphyry Project. Work on the property is being completed by Peleton subsidiary Celerity Mineral Corporation. Celerity plans call for extensive geophysical work in 2022, a public listing in 2022 and a 50,000 to 80,000 feet drill program in 2023. Ted Ellwood, CEO of Peleton Minerals sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

SWMBRD Sports Inc. (CSE:SWIM) provides update on manufacturing preparations

SWMBRD Sports (SWIM) has announced that Tahe Outdoors has completed the process of milling the twin high capacity aluminum SWMBRD moulds. Having completed the milling process, the company is drawing nearer to the first production of Swimboards. Justin Schroenn, President and CEO of SWMBRD Sports Inc. sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the company's progress.

BioVaxys (CSE:BIOV) expands cancer vaccine platform

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (BIOV) has expanded its cancer vaccine platform with BVX-0922. BioVaxys plans to advance an Investigator-Sponsored Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in the EU with the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) this year. Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Berd sat down with Dave Jackson to discuss the news.

