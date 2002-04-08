STRATA Skin Sciences Becomes Corporate Sponsor of the Global Vitiligo Foundation

HORSHAM, Pa., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ( SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of various autoimmune skin diseases, today announced that it has become a corporate sponsor of the Global Vitiligo Foundation (GVF). Vitiligo, which affects approximately seventy million people in the world1, is an autoimmune skin disease in which the skin loses pigment cells called melanocytes, resulting in discolored white or pink patches of skin in different areas of the body.



“STRATA is proud to support the Global Vitiligo Foundation and their goal of advancing efforts to improve the quality of life for all people affected by Vitiligo,” said Bob Moccia, Chief Executive Officer of STRATA. “As a company focused on developing innovative treatments for patients living with dermatologic conditions, foundations such as the GVF perfectly align with our mission and purpose. We look forward to building this relationship and providing additional support in the future.”

With beginnings in 2011 as the Vitiligo Working Group, the GVF was formally established in 2016, with a mission to increase the awareness of vitiligo and improve the quality of life for individuals living with the non-contagious autoimmune skin disease through education, research, clinical care, and community support. The organization is committed to providing guidance, support, and educational resources for individuals living with vitiligo, while also serving as a resource for healthcare professionals by providing information on clinical research, practice tools and the latest updates on patient care.

“We greatly appreciate support from STRATA for our GVF Annual Scientific Symposium and look forward to working together on behalf of the vitiligo community,” comments Amit Pandya, MD, FAAD, President of the Global Vitiligo Foundation.

STRATA Skin Sciences, who owns and markets XTRAC® excimer laser technology for the treatment of vitiligo also shares the passion of increasing general awareness of vitiligo while educating patients about safe & effective treatment options that are currently available to them. With collaborative, patient focused support, those suffering from vitiligo will have better access to the resources they need to hopefully receive proper care.

About XTRAC®

The XTRAC excimer laser is an in-office based device that allows dermatology professionals to precisely deliver targeted UVB light therapy to specific treatment areas of the skin, for both adult and pediatric patients suffering from inflammatory skin conditions such as vitiligo, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in dermatology dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC®, XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and TheraClear treatment system utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, acne and various other skin conditions.

The Company’s proprietary XTRAC, XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 and recently acquired Pharos excimer lasers deliver a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 31 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents. Additionally, STRATA’s recently acquired assets related to Theravant Corporation’s TheraClear system allows the company the expand into the U.S. acne care market.

STRATA’s unique business model in the U.S. leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company’s partner dermatology clinics.

