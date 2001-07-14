INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (“Stronghold” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDIG) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In October 2021, Stronghold conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 6.88 million shares of Class A common stock for $19.00 per share.

On March 29, 2022, after the market closed, Stronghold announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. The Company reported a net loss of $0.52 for the quarter, below analyst estimates of $0.04 earnings per share, and Stronghold’s Chief Executive Officer cited “significant headwinds in our operations which have materially impacted recent financial performance.”

On this news, Stronghold’s stock declined as much as 35% during intraday trading on March 30, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

