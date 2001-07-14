WestRock Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal 2022 results, as well as other topics, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 8:30 am ET. A press release detailing the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2022 results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the call.

The webcast of the call, along with the presentation, press release and other relevant financial and statistical information, will be accessible on the Investors section of WestRock's website at ir.westrock.com. The webcast and presentation will also be archived on ir.westrock.com.

Investors who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference should dial 877-317-6789 (inside the U.S.) or +1 412-317-6789 (outside the U.S.) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be joined into the WestRock Company call.

