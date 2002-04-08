Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of NeoGenomics, Inc. ( NEO) (“NeoGenomics”).



NeoGenomics operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories and provides testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

On March 28, 2022, NeoGenomics announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Mallon, and revealed that its first-quarter financials will miss guidance and that the company would be rescinding its forecast for the full year.

Following this news, NeoGenomics’ stock price fell by $5.30 per share, or approximately 29.8%, to close at $12.49 per share on March 29, 2022.

