360 Funds Buys The Kraft Heinz Co, Emerson Electric Co, Valley National Bancorp, Sells Sysco Corp, Lincoln National Corp, Franklin Resources Inc

Investment company 360 Funds Current Portfolio ) buys The Kraft Heinz Co, Emerson Electric Co, Valley National Bancorp, Newell Brands Inc, Umpqua Holdings Corp, sells Sysco Corp, Lincoln National Corp, Franklin Resources Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, B&G Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 360 Funds. As of 2021Q4, 360 Funds owns 7 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 8,000 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. New Position Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 3,085 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. New Position Valley National Bancorp (VLY) - 19,800 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Newell Brands Inc (NWL) - 12,200 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. New Position Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) - 13,800 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. New Position

360 Funds initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.57%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

360 Funds initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $98.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.55%. The holding were 3,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

360 Funds initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.76%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

360 Funds initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.44%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

360 Funds initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.93 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $20.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.39%. The holding were 13,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

360 Funds initiated holding in Paramount Global. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.23%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

360 Funds sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.

360 Funds sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52.

360 Funds sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $28.89 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $32.99.

360 Funds sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

360 Funds sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $33.74, with an estimated average price of $30.61.

360 Funds sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.