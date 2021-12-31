360 Funds Buys The Kraft Heinz Co, Emerson Electric Co, Valley National Bancorp, Sells Sysco Corp, Lincoln National Corp, Franklin Resources Inc

- New Purchases: KHC, EMR, VLY, NWL, UMPQ, PARA, HP,
- Sold Out: SYY, LNC, BEN, VZ, BGS, ABBV, BMY, EIX, CAH, PM, LYB, DOW,
- The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 8,000 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 3,085 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Valley National Bancorp (VLY) - 19,800 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Newell Brands Inc (NWL) - 12,200 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) - 13,800 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
360 Funds initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.57%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
360 Funds initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $98.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.55%. The holding were 3,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
360 Funds initiated holding in Valley National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $13.04 and $14.82, with an estimated average price of $13.9. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.76%. The holding were 19,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
360 Funds initiated holding in Newell Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.44%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)
360 Funds initiated holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.93 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $20.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.39%. The holding were 13,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paramount Global (PARA)
360 Funds initiated holding in Paramount Global. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.23%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
360 Funds sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
360 Funds sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52.Sold Out: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)
360 Funds sold out a holding in Franklin Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $28.89 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $32.99.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
360 Funds sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)
360 Funds sold out a holding in B&G Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $28.81 and $33.74, with an estimated average price of $30.61.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
360 Funds sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5.
