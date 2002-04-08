DIRTT provides an update on its strategic account initiatives

CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions (“DIRTT” or the “Company”) ( DRTT, TSX: DRT), a global leader in industrialized construction that empowers organizations together with construction and design leaders to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments, provides an update on its strategic account initiatives.



Aligning with improving market conditions reflected in the latest Dodge Momentum Index, DIRTT is working alongside clients who are capitalizing on opportunities to increase their real estate footprints and grow their portfolios while actively pursuing efficiencies in the design build process by implementing a programmatic approach to project execution.

“An effective strategic accounts program must focus on high-quality consistent execution at the project level while also building a platform for future growth,” says Mark Kinsler, director of Strategic Accounts at DIRTT.

Carl Bush, executive vice president, Facilities at Frost Bank agrees. Sharing that “working with DIRTT to design and build over 30 branches, along with over one million square feet of office space, has enabled Frost Bank to meet all our ambitious construction schedules and achieve our growth and sustainability goals.”

Bush cites specific deliverables demonstrating the speed of delivery DIRTT’s approach provides |

Opening a 450,000 square foot site in 15 months

Finishing out a 250,000 square foot tower in six months

Completing a branch in just 45 days from permit receipt



Bush goes on to say, “when client-driven needs arise, DIRTT’s highly adaptable solutions empower us to easily change and replicate alongside the people we support while providing a consistent experience in every one of our locations.”

DIRTT’s Strategic Accounts program team works with clients to define a set of related measures or activities that deliver on long-term goals, including design standards, pricing structures, and construction methodologies. The Company also acts as consistent counsel throughout the build process, ensuring coherency at the project level.

“DIRTT’s most successful strategic account clients are deploying this approach by systemizing their entire process, resulting in a 30% reduction in project delivery time,” says Todd Lillibridge, DIRTT’s interim chief executive officer. “Strategic accounts are an integral part of our path to success, allowing clients to improve profitability thanks to consistent design execution, repeatability, and speed to market.”

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT is a global leader in industrialized construction. Its system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the commercial, healthcare, education and public sector markets, DIRTT’s system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule and outcomes.

Headquartered in the US and Canada, DIRTT trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “DRTT” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DRT”.