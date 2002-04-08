Counter Press Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing April 1, 2022

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counter Press Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ GM: CPAQU) (the “Company”) announced today that, commencing April 1, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “CPAQ” and “CPAQW,” respectively. Units that are not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “CPAQU.”



About Counter Press Acquisition Corporation

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors, with a focus on professional sports businesses. The Company is led by Paul Conway, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Randy Frankel, Chairman of the Company’s board of directors, Michael Kalt, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Andrew Friedman and Julie Uhrman, members of the Company’s board of directors.

