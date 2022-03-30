Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
PBF Logistics to Release First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

PR Newswire

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (

NYSE:PBFX, Financial) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-8029 or (201) 689-8029. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company's website.

About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP

