Dean Small Cap Value Buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, CareTrust REIT Inc, Sells Encore Wire Corp, Resources Connection Inc, Moog Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, CareTrust REIT Inc, Johnson Outdoors Inc, White Mountains Insurance Group, sells Encore Wire Corp, Resources Connection Inc, Moog Inc, Associated Banc-Corp, Armada Hoffler Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Small Cap Value. As of 2021Q4, Dean Small Cap Value owns 75 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) - 171,673 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) - 23,855 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.43% StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 76,662 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.23% Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) - 66,162 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29% Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) - 53,215 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.96%

Dean Small Cap Value initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 44,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Small Cap Value initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 64,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Small Cap Value initiated holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $115.87, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $79.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 15,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Small Cap Value initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $187.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Small Cap Value initiated holding in NewMarket Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.26 and $376.51, with an estimated average price of $344.8. The stock is now traded at around $324.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Small Cap Value added to a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd by 98.56%. The purchase prices were between $986.9 and $1127.1, with an estimated average price of $1055.52. The stock is now traded at around $1102.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Small Cap Value added to a holding in National Energy Services Reunited Corp by 90.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.79 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $11.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 222,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Small Cap Value added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 114.04%. The purchase prices were between $19.01 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 66,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Small Cap Value added to a holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc by 53.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 72,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Small Cap Value added to a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $191.5, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $184.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 14,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Small Cap Value added to a holding in Hooker Furnishings Corp by 69.30%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $25.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 68,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Resources Connection Inc. The sale prices were between $16.16 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $17.69.

Dean Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Moog Inc. The sale prices were between $67.77 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $77.48.

Dean Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $13.16 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $14.42.

Dean Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.4 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $19.77.

Dean Small Cap Value sold out a holding in First Financial Bancorp. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $24.23.

Dean Small Cap Value sold out a holding in Insight Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $91.7 and $106.6, with an estimated average price of $99.71.

Dean Small Cap Value reduced to a holding in Encore Wire Corp by 79.56%. The sale prices were between $95.85 and $147.98, with an estimated average price of $130.39. The stock is now traded at around $118.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.48%. Dean Small Cap Value still held 6,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Small Cap Value reduced to a holding in Associated Banc-Corp by 34.75%. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Dean Small Cap Value still held 74,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Small Cap Value reduced to a holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 21.82%. The sale prices were between $16.79 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $18.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Dean Small Cap Value still held 109,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Small Cap Value reduced to a holding in by 36.92%. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $47.03. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Dean Small Cap Value still held 19,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Small Cap Value reduced to a holding in Preformed Line Products Co by 28.72%. The sale prices were between $57.15 and $71.47, with an estimated average price of $65.34. The stock is now traded at around $62.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Dean Small Cap Value still held 12,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Small Cap Value reduced to a holding in Cathay General Bancorp by 22.05%. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $43.1. The stock is now traded at around $45.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Dean Small Cap Value still held 26,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.