Dean Mid Cap Value Buys Chemed Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, Sells , Western Digital Corp, Steel Dynamics Inc

New Purchases: CHE, XEL,

CHE, XEL, Added Positions: EHC, BWA, PHM, FLO, STOR,

EHC, BWA, PHM, FLO, STOR, Reduced Positions: BJ, STLD, AVNT, AMP, RF, RJF, ESS, CBRE, PXD, FITB, AZO, SYNH, ITT, AIZ, OMC, AEE, DGX, GL, TSN, UMBF, BR, STAG, PNR, NVT, LFUS, HUBB, CMS, CASY, CNP, DOV, CAG, CCK, ATO, MAS, AVY, BKR, SYF, ULTA, ZBH, WRB, CW, ARW, SKX, EXP, FMC, GPC, PII, MSM, RGA, RSG,

BJ, STLD, AVNT, AMP, RF, RJF, ESS, CBRE, PXD, FITB, AZO, SYNH, ITT, AIZ, OMC, AEE, DGX, GL, TSN, UMBF, BR, STAG, PNR, NVT, LFUS, HUBB, CMS, CASY, CNP, DOV, CAG, CCK, ATO, MAS, AVY, BKR, SYF, ULTA, ZBH, WRB, CW, ARW, SKX, EXP, FMC, GPC, PII, MSM, RGA, RSG, Sold Out: HRC, WDC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chemed Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, sells , Western Digital Corp, Steel Dynamics Inc, Avient Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Mid Cap Value. As of 2021Q4, Dean Mid Cap Value owns 58 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DEAN MID CAP VALUE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dean+mid+cap+value/current-portfolio/portfolio

Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 5,307 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 9,985 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52% Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 16,867 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52% Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 17,181 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77% BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) - 25,502 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.75%

Dean Mid Cap Value initiated holding in Chemed Corp. The purchase prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45. The stock is now traded at around $508.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 2,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Mid Cap Value initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $72.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 18,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Mid Cap Value sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Dean Mid Cap Value sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59.