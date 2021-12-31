Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Dean Mid Cap Value Buys Chemed Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, Sells , Western Digital Corp, Steel Dynamics Inc

Investment company Dean Mid Cap Value (Current Portfolio) buys Chemed Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, sells , Western Digital Corp, Steel Dynamics Inc, Avient Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Mid Cap Value. As of 2021Q4, Dean Mid Cap Value owns 58 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of DEAN MID CAP VALUE
  1. Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 5,307 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%
  2. Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 9,985 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
  3. Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 16,867 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.52%
  4. Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) - 17,181 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77%
  5. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) - 25,502 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.75%
New Purchase: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Dean Mid Cap Value initiated holding in Chemed Corp. The purchase prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45. The stock is now traded at around $508.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 2,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Dean Mid Cap Value initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $72.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 18,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Dean Mid Cap Value sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Dean Mid Cap Value sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59.



