Unified Series Trust Buys SK Square, Rockley Photonics Holdings, Sberbank of Russia PJSC, Sells Simon Property Group Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Coherent Inc

- New Purchases: 402340, RKLY, KCCA, MOEX, FNMAS.PFD,
- Added Positions: SBRCY, HLF, 005930, ALL, HRTX, GBTC, MOS, PHYS, BOL, KRBN, ITRN, ARDX, PFIX, NPN, FNMAT.PFD, FNMAG.PFD,
- Reduced Positions: SFM, SONY, AER, FB, DLTR, CF, OUNZ, CON, FNMAJ.PFD,
- Sold Out: SPG, COHR, EVR, GOOGL, ETHE, TPIC,
For the details of Appleseed Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/appleseed+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Appleseed Fund
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 550,000 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.84%
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 80,000 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.93%
- The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 125,000 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.64%
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 115,000 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.35%
- Bollore SE (BOL) - 800,000 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.29%
Unified Series Trust initiated holding in SK Square. The purchase prices were between $56400 and $76000, with an estimated average price of $64075. The stock is now traded at around $56200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 30,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (RKLY)
Unified Series Trust initiated holding in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.31 and $7.86, with an estimated average price of $6.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E (KCCA)
Unified Series Trust initiated holding in Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS PJSC (MOEX)
Unified Series Trust initiated holding in Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS PJSC. The purchase prices were between $145.24 and $185.09, with an estimated average price of $163.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae (FNMAS.PFD)
Unified Series Trust initiated holding in Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $4.06, with an estimated average price of $3.22. The stock is now traded at around $3.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sberbank of Russia PJSC (SBRCY)
Unified Series Trust added to a holding in Sberbank of Russia PJSC by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $0.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
Unified Series Trust added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $37.34 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)
Unified Series Trust added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $68800 and $80500, with an estimated average price of $73437.1. The stock is now traded at around $69900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Unified Series Trust added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 76.92%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)
Unified Series Trust added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Unified Series Trust added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Unified Series Trust sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23.Sold Out: Coherent Inc (COHR)
Unified Series Trust sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $248.31 and $268.21, with an estimated average price of $258.28.Sold Out: Evercore Inc (EVR)
Unified Series Trust sold out a holding in Evercore Inc. The sale prices were between $128.95 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $145.82.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Unified Series Trust sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units (ETHE)
Unified Series Trust sold out a holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units. The sale prices were between $31.77 and $46.5, with an estimated average price of $38.84.Sold Out: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
Unified Series Trust sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.
Here is the complete portfolio of Appleseed Fund. Also check out:
1. Appleseed Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Appleseed Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Appleseed Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Appleseed Fund keeps buying