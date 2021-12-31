Unified Series Trust Buys SK Square, Rockley Photonics Holdings, Sberbank of Russia PJSC, Sells Simon Property Group Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Coherent Inc

Investment company Unified Series Trust Current Portfolio ) buys SK Square, Rockley Photonics Holdings, Sberbank of Russia PJSC, Herbalife Nutrition, Samsung Electronics Co, sells Simon Property Group Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Coherent Inc, Sony Group Corp, Evercore Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unified Series Trust. As of 2021Q4, Unified Series Trust owns 36 stocks with a total value of $96 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Unified Series Trust initiated holding in SK Square. The purchase prices were between $56400 and $76000, with an estimated average price of $64075. The stock is now traded at around $56200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 30,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unified Series Trust initiated holding in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.31 and $7.86, with an estimated average price of $6.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unified Series Trust initiated holding in Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unified Series Trust initiated holding in Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS PJSC. The purchase prices were between $145.24 and $185.09, with an estimated average price of $163.92. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unified Series Trust initiated holding in Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $4.06, with an estimated average price of $3.22. The stock is now traded at around $3.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unified Series Trust added to a holding in Sberbank of Russia PJSC by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $0.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unified Series Trust added to a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $37.34 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $30.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unified Series Trust added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 37.93%. The purchase prices were between $68800 and $80500, with an estimated average price of $73437.1. The stock is now traded at around $69900.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unified Series Trust added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 76.92%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $140.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unified Series Trust added to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unified Series Trust added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Unified Series Trust sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23.

Unified Series Trust sold out a holding in Coherent Inc. The sale prices were between $248.31 and $268.21, with an estimated average price of $258.28.

Unified Series Trust sold out a holding in Evercore Inc. The sale prices were between $128.95 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $145.82.

Unified Series Trust sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Unified Series Trust sold out a holding in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Units. The sale prices were between $31.77 and $46.5, with an estimated average price of $38.84.

Unified Series Trust sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.