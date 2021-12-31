Crawford Large Cap Dividend Fund Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Cardinal Health Inc

Investment company Crawford Large Cap Dividend Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Cardinal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crawford Large Cap Dividend Fund. As of 2021Q4, Crawford Large Cap Dividend Fund owns 40 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.Also check out: (Free Trial)
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,370 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio.
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 6,710 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio.
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 12,930 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio.
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 13,350 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio.
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 5,840 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio.
Crawford Large Cap Dividend Fund added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
