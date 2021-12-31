Crawford Large Cap Dividend Fund Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells Cardinal Health Inc

Added Positions: FIS, CMCSA,

FIS, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: CAH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells Cardinal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crawford Large Cap Dividend Fund. As of 2021Q4, Crawford Large Cap Dividend Fund owns 40 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,370 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 6,710 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 12,930 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 13,350 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 5,840 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio.

Crawford Large Cap Dividend Fund added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.