AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells Amgen Inc, Honeywell International Inc

Added Positions: UPS, MDT, PG, MDLZ, APD,

UPS, MDT, PG, MDLZ, APD, Reduced Positions: LMT, HON, HD, TXN, MSFT, ADP, PNC, CSCO, MMC, ABT, MCD, USB, PSX, VZ,

LMT, HON, HD, TXN, MSFT, ADP, PNC, CSCO, MMC, ABT, MCD, USB, PSX, VZ, Sold Out: AMGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells Amgen Inc, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund. As of 2021Q4, AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund owns 40 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aam+bahl+and+gaynor+income+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 289,208 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 138,933 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 459,034 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 545,442 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 879,891 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio.

AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $220.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 207,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $111.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 478,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.