AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells Amgen Inc, Honeywell International Inc

- Added Positions: UPS, MDT, PG, MDLZ, APD,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, HON, HD, TXN, MSFT, ADP, PNC, CSCO, MMC, ABT, MCD, USB, PSX, VZ,
- Sold Out: AMGN,
For the details of AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aam+bahl+and+gaynor+income+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 289,208 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 138,933 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio.
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 459,034 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 545,442 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 879,891 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio.
AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 34.92%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $220.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 207,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $111.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 478,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
AAM Bahl and Gaynor Income Growth Fund sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.
