Aristotle Buys Rentokil Initial PLC, Otsuka Holdings Co, Sells Penske Automotive Group Inc

Investment company Aristotle Current Portfolio ) buys Rentokil Initial PLC, Otsuka Holdings Co, sells Penske Automotive Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristotle. As of 2021Q4, Aristotle owns 48 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,100 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 8,450 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 10,900 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% Lennar Corp (LEN) - 28,800 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Sony Group Corp (6758) - 24,200 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22%

Aristotle initiated holding in Rentokil Initial PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.22 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $5.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle added to a holding in Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $4030 and $4850, with an estimated average price of $4395.66. The stock is now traded at around $4270.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.87 and $113.61, with an estimated average price of $104.59.