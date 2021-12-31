Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Aristotle Buys Rentokil Initial PLC, Otsuka Holdings Co, Sells Penske Automotive Group Inc

Investment company Aristotle (Current Portfolio) buys Rentokil Initial PLC, Otsuka Holdings Co, sells Penske Automotive Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristotle. As of 2021Q4, Aristotle owns 48 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Aristotle
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,100 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio.
  2. Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 8,450 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 10,900 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
  4. Lennar Corp (LEN) - 28,800 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
  5. Sony Group Corp (6758) - 24,200 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22%
New Purchase: Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)

Aristotle initiated holding in Rentokil Initial PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.22 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $5.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd (4578)

Aristotle added to a holding in Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $4030 and $4850, with an estimated average price of $4395.66. The stock is now traded at around $4270.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)

Aristotle sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.87 and $113.61, with an estimated average price of $104.59.



