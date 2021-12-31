Aristotle Buys Rentokil Initial PLC, Otsuka Holdings Co, Sells Penske Automotive Group Inc

- New Purchases: RTO,
- Added Positions: TTE, 9433, 6758, HON, 4578, DHR, MLM, MCHP, SY1, 6594, CCL, RAA, 8252, PYPL,
- Sold Out: PAG,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,100 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio.
- Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 8,450 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 10,900 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
- Lennar Corp (LEN) - 28,800 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio.
- Sony Group Corp (6758) - 24,200 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.22%
Aristotle initiated holding in Rentokil Initial PLC. The purchase prices were between $5.22 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $5.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd (4578)
Aristotle added to a holding in Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $4030 and $4850, with an estimated average price of $4395.66. The stock is now traded at around $4270.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)
Aristotle sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.87 and $113.61, with an estimated average price of $104.59.
