SHATTUCK DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Shattuck Labs, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Shattuck Labs, Inc. (“Shattuck” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STTK) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Shattuck securities between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, both dates included (the “Class Period”); or purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the October 2020 IPO. Investors have until April 1, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, the materials supporting the IPO and defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Collaboration Agreement with Takeda was not solid; (2) Takeda and Shattuck would “mutually agree” to terminate the Collaboration Agreement in essentially one year; (3) as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Shattuck shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

