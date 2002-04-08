SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NeoGenomics, Inc. - NEO

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NeoGenomics, Inc. (“NeoGenomics” or the “Company”) ( NEO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether NeoGenomics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 28, 2022, NeoGenomics issued a press release announcing that its Chief Executive Officer “will step down as CEO and member of the Board, effective immediately.” The Company further advised that it “expects revenue for Q1 2022 may be below the low end of its prior guidance of $118 - $120 million and EBITDA for Q1 2022 will be below the low end of its prior guidance of $(15) - $(12) million.” NeoGenomics also disclosed that “[t]he larger than anticipated EBITDA loss was primarily driven by higher than anticipated Clinical Services cost of goods sold” and that it “has withdrawn its 2022 annual financial guidance issued February 23, 2022.”

On this news, NeoGenomics’ stock price fell $5.30 per share, or 29.79%, to close at $12.49 per share on March 29, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .