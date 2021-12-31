Advisors Series Trust Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells Nucor Corp, Murphy Oil Corp, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: PM, DISCA, KD,

Investment company Advisors Series Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Dollar Tree Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Discovery Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, sells Nucor Corp, Murphy Oil Corp, AT&T Inc, Tapestry Inc, Conagra Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Series Trust. As of 2021Q4, Advisors Series Trust owns 31 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 69,500 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 154,000 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 327,000 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 109,500 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.70% National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) - 240,000 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%

Advisors Series Trust initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 40,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Series Trust initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Series Trust initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Series Trust added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 58.70%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $160.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 109,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Series Trust sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69.

Advisors Series Trust reduced to a holding in Murphy Oil Corp by 36.55%. The sale prices were between $24.23 and $30.59, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $40.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Advisors Series Trust still held 351,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Series Trust reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 29.05%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Advisors Series Trust still held 320,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Series Trust reduced to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 37.83%. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Advisors Series Trust still held 143,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advisors Series Trust reduced to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 28.11%. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Advisors Series Trust still held 213,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.