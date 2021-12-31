Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund Buys Conagra Brands Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Sells , , The Toro Co

New Purchases: CAG, RHI, EHC, DKS, LII, CTRA,

Investment company Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund buys Conagra Brands Inc, Robert Half International Inc, Encompass Health Corp, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Lennox International Inc, sells The Toro Co, Owens-Corning Inc, Polaris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund. As of 2021Q4, Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund owns 48 stocks with a total value of $55 million.

Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) - 33,400 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 38,355 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 9,555 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) - 45,810 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.77% Robert Half International Inc (RHI) - 11,135 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 38,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $119.57, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $118.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 11,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $71.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 18,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.91 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $119.65. The stock is now traded at around $104.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 10,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Lennox International Inc. The purchase prices were between $295.05 and $332.7, with an estimated average price of $312.83. The stock is now traded at around $266.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 3,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 55,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $93.56 and $105.31, with an estimated average price of $99.69.

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $84.26 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $90.8.

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $39.91 and $44.18, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 47.3%. The sale prices were between $460.83 and $575.97, with an estimated average price of $516.88. The stock is now traded at around $488.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund still held 2,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 45.52%. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $181.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.12%. Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund still held 5,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.