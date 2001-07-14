REPLY: Schenck Process Selects Storm Reply to Develop an Innovative Cloud IoT Platform to Make Machines and Processes Smarter

Storm Reply, specialised in the design and implementation of innovative cloud-based solutions and services and AWS Premier Consulting Partner, supported the leading mechanical engineering company Schenck Process in developing the serverless, modular IoT platform CONiQ+Cloud.

CONiQ Cloud is the IoT backbone to make machines and processes smarter. It provides digital process solutions to save production time and deliver critical insights in near real-time, creating a broader window of opportunity for data-driven responses.

Schenck Process is evolving from a traditional machine builder to an Industry 4.0 company, going beyond its traditional business field and positioning itself as a digital service provider and pioneer for its customers. Schenck Process enables data-driven optimisation of processes through the use of IoT and cloud computing. With this purpose in mind, Storm Reply selected the appropriate AWS building blocks and developed an individual Industrial IoT (IIoT) solution that meets the customer-specific requirements.

Standard core IoT functions available include: organisational and machine management, analytics integration, machine and process data visualisation, email notification, and secure data connection and streaming to CONiQ Monitor - Schenck Process' condition-based monitoring sensor system.

Both the serverless architecture and the high degree of automation offer economic advantages and the modular structure, on the other hand, enables the flexible adaptation to specific customer needs, paving the way for further innovations. These include real-time insights from production processes, the use of machine learning for early warning of deviations from standard processes during production; focusing on predictive quality assurance and maintenance scenarios.

"We intend to reach more customers and integrate additional processes with existing clients, and that's where the modular structure and flexibility of integration pays off," says Benedikt Trumpff, Head of iQ Systems and Services at Schenck Process. "What we ultimately offer our customers with the CONiQ Cloud is additional production time – that is more valuable than anything else. With the new functionalities we are implementing, we can also develop algorithms that deliver Process Insights-as-a-Service, which translate process data into actionable insights that would otherwise be inaccessible to customers."

The CONiQ Cloud enables the processing of data from various sources as it can be connected to any customer system and easily scaled with further functionalities. This creates the conditions for building intelligent machines and establishing smarter processes.

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] is specialised in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly focused companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media, and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

Storm Reply

Storm Reply is the Reply Group company specializing in design and implementation of cloud-based solutions and services. Having a consolidated experience in Cloud IaaS, PaaS and SaaS architectures, Storm Reply provides an end to end set of services for Cloud Adoption, Development of new applications and management full services of their cloud environment. Having deep competencies and experiences on management of complex cloud projects, Storm Reply helps customers to implement their Strategy Cloud Approach. In particular, Storm Reply offers services on Cloud Strategy and Migration, Cloud Native Applications development and Cloud Service Management. www.storm.reply.com

Schenck Process

Schenck Process is a leading global provider of sustainable products, integrated solutions and services for bulk solids. Headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, the Group is represented in over 20 countries on five continents and focuses primarily on the market segments "Food", "Mining", "Chemical and Performance Materials" and "Infrastructure and Energy". The product range includes solutions for industrial weighing, feeding, conveying, screening, mixing and extruding as well as digital applications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005045/en/