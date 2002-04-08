Aurora Mobile Officially Selected as A Member of China's Metaverse Industry Committee

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has been selected as a member of the Metaverse Industry Committee under the China Mobile and Communications Association (“CMCA-MCC”).



The CMCA-MCC is a national social organization responsible for promoting the healthy and sustainable development of the metaverse industry in China. Since its establishment in November 2021, it has admitted six batches of 145 members in total, including 25 listed companies, all of which are elite players in the upstream and downstream fields of the metaverse industry. All members will represent the core task force working together to promote the development of the metaverse industry in China. On March 23, 2022, Aurora Mobile was among the sixth batch of companies admitted as members of the Metaverse Industry Committee by the CMCA-MCC.

As a leading mobile developer service provider in China, Aurora Mobile is committed to technological innovation with the mission of leading and exploring technology trends. Since the metaverse combines multiple elements of cutting-edge technology, Aurora Mobile has been focusing its efforts to explore this field and have made significant progress in a short period. By the end of 2021, the Company successfully applied its push notification service (“JPush”) into a self-developed demo game on Roblox, a popular video game development platform. With this function, players in a game can send virtual messages to one another’s mobile phones in real time, which not only makes conversations between the virtual world and the real world possible but also provides a new practical function for the metaverse. The Company’s participation as a member of the Metaverse Industry Committee demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for its robust technical capabilities and services, and the vast potential of its metaverse products and technologies. In addition, the Company's innovation has been highly appraised by the CMCA-MCC.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will explore more solutions in the metaverse sector by leveraging its advantages in confidential computing capabilities aggregated for over a decade, as well as its extensive experience in serving the diversified needs of developers. The Company is invested in developing easily accessible and scalable platforms, high-quality content solutions and convenient metaverse development services for developers.

The Company looks forward to working together with the members of the CMCA-MCC to promote innovation in the metaverse sector, explore and create more opportunities for the development of the next generation of the internet and digital economy.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

