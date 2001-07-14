Deutsche Giga Access GmbH Delivers Capacity for Gigabit-Ready FTTH Services with Adtran

Adtran%2C+Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and end-to-end fibre broadband solutions, today announced that Deutsche+Giga+Access+GmbH+%28DGA%29 has selected the Adtran SDX Series of fibre access platforms to offer its customers scalable FTTH service capabilities.

“DGA wanted to quickly deploy a Gigabit-capable FTTH network to a new area in Lower Saxony (Niedersachsen), Germany, and Adtran provided the right combination of technology, products, local support and domain experience,” said Andreas Bamberg, Chief Technology Officer at Deutsche Giga Access GmbH. “We chose Adtran because its approach allowed us to build a new, open-access wholesale network for future-proof services that can be controlled by an end-to-end automatisation management system, providing tremendous operational savings and efficiencies as demand for our wholesale offering grows.”

DGA, a regional wholesale access provider in Germany, will help service providers connect homes and businesses with modern broadband service in selected regions across the country. DGA will be doing its part to meet Europe’s digital agenda objectives ensuring fair, open and secure digital environments that will create the right conditions for digital networks and services to flourish and maximise the digital economy’s growth potential.

Adtran’s Combo PON technology and the software-defined architecture were differentiators that provided DGA an expedited path to market. They also provided DGA with the flexibility to simultaneously operate 1G and 10G FTTH networks on the same point-to-multipoint fibre optic distribution network and from a single OLT port. The Adtran SDN-based network controller supports ultra-short micro-release schedules which speed time-to-market. This evolution enables DGA to vastly lower its cost to build, operate, innovate and maintain its network compared to its legacy solutions. Adtran also enables DGA to deliver proactive support and services from an open, cloud-based platform for greater adaptability, security and updates at scale. As a result, DGA can reduce support tickets and improve customer satisfaction.

“With its new disaggregated Combo PON access solution, Adtran provides DGA the flexibility to offer GPON and XGS-PON services via the same port and fibre strand. This gives DGA the most cost-effective solution to operate via a fibre network,” said Stuart Broome, Vice President of Sales, EMEA, at Adtran. “The German altnet market is growing rapidly as operators look to bring fibre broadband to every household in Germany, having a reliable wholesale network supported locally and ready to help scale services will be a powerful resource for local and regional operators.”

To learn more about the Adtran SDX Series of fibre access platforms, stop by Adtran’s booth #5 at Connected+Germany, April 5-6, 2022, in Mainz.

About Adtran

