AiAdvertising Sees Early Signs of Advertisers Embracing AI-as-a-Service

SAN ANTONIO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AiAdvertising, Inc. ( AIAD, Financial), a technology-driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that it is successfully executing on its transition from operating as an agency with inconsistent and unpredictable revenue to an integrated AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) platform solution with scalable and predictable, monthly, recurring revenue. The Company has signed nine new Platform License Agreements since the beginning of the year which totals more than $5 million in annualized revenue.

“We are proud to see our entire team working so hard to methodically execute this transition, while at the same time establishing us as a clear market leader in the rapidly emerging AIaaS category,” said AiAdvertising CEO Andrew Van Noy. “The addressable market for AIaaS in the marketing and advertising category is enormous and is expected to reach $21 billion in 2023. To put that in perspective, if we can capture a mere 1% of that market, this is a multi-billion dollar business. The contracts we have signed so far this year are across a wide range of industries, and the success of our sales team in closing these deals is very encouraging.”

He continued, “Our revolutionary cloud-hosted ad management platform which harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly gaining notoriety in the advertising industry. It’s clear that we are very early in this transformative cycle, but the opportunity in front of us is enormous. We have a lot more to do in order to realize our potential, but I'm really pleased about our progress thus far.”

