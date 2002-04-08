SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LHCG, ARTE, WAVD

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



LHC Group, Inc. ( LHCG)’s sale to Optum for $170.00 per share in cash. If you are a LHC Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation ( ARTE)’s merger with Logflex MT Holding Limited. If you are an Artemis shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

WaveDancer, Inc. ( WAVD)’s merger with Knowmadics, Inc. If you are a WaveDancer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

