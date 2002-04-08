Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO Eileen Drake Named THE MUSES 2022 Woman of the Year

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THE MUSES of the California Science Center Foundation named Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen P. Drake the 2022 Woman of the Year. The award recognizes women who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and business.



“I am honored to be selected as Woman of the Year by THE MUSES which does so much to support youth education programs at the California Science Center,” said Drake. “I see this recognition as an opportunity to inspire and empower youth from all backgrounds to become the next generation’s leaders in STEM-related fields.”

THE MUSES will host this year’s Woman of the Year award ceremony at the Jonathan Club in downtown Los Angeles on April 1, 2022. This year is the 60th anniversary of THE MUSES.

“Honoring Eileen Drake as THE MUSES 2022 Woman of the Year is important for our organization,” said Jennifer Saunders, president of THE MUSES. “Her leadership has made an important impact on the aerospace industry and she sets a high standard for our community. Beyond her accomplishments in industry, Ms. Drake has inspired many students through her work with the Girl Scouts and other organizations.”

The Woman of the Year event will highlight THE MUSES commitment to serve the greater Los Angeles area by raising funds to support science education programs. These funds provide underserved children with opportunities to participate in hands-on science camps and community youth programs at the California Science Center.

