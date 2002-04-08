IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces The Business Growth Pod Interview with FuelPositive Corp. CEO Ian Clifford

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Ian Clifford, Director, CEO and Founder of FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) ( NHHHF), recently appeared on The Business Growth Pod, a podcast series designed specifically to help those wanting to start and grow a business. FuelPositive is a technology company focused on providing commercially viable and sustainable solutions, including green ammonia, to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. By focusing on technologies that are clean, economical and build easily on what is already in place, FuelPositive will affect the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented in the short term.



The broadcast, hosted by serial entrepreneur and business expert Allan Draper, is available for on-demand listening on The Business Growth Pod.

During the interview, Clifford discussed the history of FuelPositive before turning his attention to his philosophies for hiring and building a team.

“The genesis of FuelPositive happened about 18 months ago, coming out of an energy storage technology that we’re commercializing. We became really interested in replacements for fossil fuel,” Clifford said. “We started looking at green ammonia. When people think of ammonia, they think of cleaning products or a skating rink that has a weird smell. In our research, we learned that ammonia is an incredibly versatile molecule, and there are ways of producing it that are absolutely carbon free. It is a material that can be produced in a pure, green way that can then be utilized in agriculture as a fertilizer, as a fossil fuel replacement running an internal combustion engine or as a great refrigerant.”

“We became really compelled with this and did extensive due diligence on the technology and the inventors who were developing it,” he continued. “Last April, we entered into an agreement to purchase the intellectual property for the purposes of commercializing it, which is what we’re doing right now. … This is through a number of different startup phases looking at different technologies in the past. … I’ve been through many, many startups and a number of exits, and I’m really excited about the team that we have put together with FuelPositive.”

“I think the biggest challenge for any entrepreneur is to find the right people. I start by making sure that the values and the mission of the company are very clearly stated, so you’re really transparent in terms of your goals and your values,” Clifford added. “Then, I typically start people or groups on a contract basis. … It gives you a really good impression of how they treat you when you’re the ‘customer.’ You get a really good sense of how seriously they take the relationship with you, how they manage their time, how they bill you and all of those really important intrinsic aspects of those relationships. … I like to test the waters slowly.”

Throughout the interview, Clifford continued to discuss his leadership approach and the business philosophies guiding the growth and development of FuelPositive.

Learn more by listening to the full interview on The Business Growth Pod.

About FuelPositive Corp.

FuelPositive Corp. is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable “cradle to cradle” clean technology solutions, including green ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. By focusing on technologies that are clean and economically advantageous/realizable, the company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented now. The company’s core technology, a modular and scalable green ammonia production system, takes air, water and sustainable electricity and synthesizes it into a non-polluting chemical for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for internal combustion engines and a solution for grid storage. Green ammonia is being considered as a replacement for fossil fuels and as a key enabler of the hydrogen economy. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.FuelPositive.com.

