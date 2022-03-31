Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Oklahoma

FREMONT, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Oklahoma have seen growing deployments of the Enphase Energy System, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as extreme weather events continue to impact the state’s constrained power grid.

Residential battery capacity is growing in Oklahoma, with forecasts estimating deployments will grow six-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

In addition, Oklahoma homeowners can now choose to install Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8™ Microinverters. IQ8 can provide Sunlight Backup during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want a battery, there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Battery with IQ8 microinverters.

“At Shine Solar, we share Enphase’s dedication to creating an amazing customer experience from start to finish,” said Brad Forbush, director of marketing at Shine Solar, an Enphase Gold level installer. “We’re excited to begin offering Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8 microinverters to our customers so they can build an energy system that’s perfect for their needs and reduces their dependence on power from the utility.”

“Solar energy gives our customers more energy independence with affordable and sustainable power from the sun,” said J.W. Peters, president at Solar Power of Oklahoma, an Enphase Silver level installer. “Adding Enphase IQ Batteries allows our customers to maximize the functionality of their solar systems. With the ability to store power, homeowners can use their self-generated electricity around-the-clock, even when the grid goes down.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“We like working with Enphase because of our shared commitment to providing an incredible customer experience from start to finish," said Tony Capucille, CEO of EightTwenty, an Enphase Silver level installer. "The Enphase Energy Systems with solar and batteries gives our customers the best possible products, more energy independence, and peace of mind for their families that they can depend on.”

“Oklahoma is an ideal state for solar energy generation and our Enphase Installer Network is doing a tremendous job delivering top-quality services to homeowners in the region,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries allow homeowners to take advantage of the sun to power their home even when the grid is down, or the sun stops shining.”

