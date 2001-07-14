Harrow Health Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors

Harrow Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW), an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced the appointments of Perry J. Sternberg and Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H. to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company also announced that Robert J. Kammer has resigned from Harrow Health’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. With these changes, Harrow Health’s Board will consist of six members.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Perry and Marty, two extraordinarily accomplished professionals, to the Harrow Health Board of Directors,” said Mark L. Baum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Harrow Health. “Perry’s repeated commercial success as a senior executive at multiple leading eyecare companies, specifically his expertise in developing and implementing strategic marketing and tactical sales plans that drive revenue growth of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, will be of great value to Harrow as we expand our platform to include more FDA‑approved products, such as AMP-100, which, if approved, we expect to launch within the next 12 months. Likewise, Dr. Makary’s extensive experience as a surgeon, corporate advisor, and policy thought leader, and his research into vulnerable populations and access to healthcare, align with our mission to make medicines accessible and affordable for all Americans. We look forward to the valuable perspectives, creative and strategic thinking, and strong governance that each will contribute as we continue to advance our twin goals of making Harrow Health a leading U.S. eyecare company and building value for Harrow’s shareholders.

“I also want to thank Bob for his tremendous contributions – over the last decade – which helped make Harrow Health what it is today. As a founding shareholder of the Company, Bob was instrumental in raising our first round of financing, and he has been my partner ever since, serving on the Harrow Board and helping to chart our path forward – through many good times and, of course, through the challenges we faced while building our business. I am forever grateful for his guidance and support, and on behalf of the Harrow Health family, wish Bob only the very best in the future.”

Perry Sternberg serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Corium, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the development and commercialization of novel central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Prior to joining Corium, he served as Executive Vice President and Head of U.S. Commercial for Shire Plc’s ophthalmology business unit as well as six other Shire business units, which, during his tenure, in the aggregate, generated more than $8 billion in annual revenue. Sternberg also served as Chief Commercial Officer and Global Head of Shire’s CNS Business. Of note, Sternberg was a leader on the team responsible for Shire’s 2013 acquisition of Xiidra™ as a development-stage drug candidate, which subsequently received FDA-approval, was commercialized under his leadership, and ultimately sold, in 2019, for more than $5 billion. Sternberg previously served as Vice President and General Manager, U.S. and Canada Pharmaceuticals at Bausch + Lomb, as well as various leadership roles at Novartis Ophthalmics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co., Inc. In his 25 years of experience in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, Sternberg has had direct responsibility for launch and commercialization of more than 20 products across a wide range of therapeutic areas in diverse markets, including ophthalmic pharmaceuticals.

Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H. is a healthcare expert and serves as Chief of Islet Transplant Surgery at Johns Hopkins. Makary is a frequent public policy expert in the media and a leading voice for physicians, writing for The Wall Street Journal. He is the author of two New York Times bestselling books on healthcare and has published over 250 scientific peer-reviewed articles, including articles on organizational culture, surgical innovation, vulnerable populations, and the re-design of healthcare delivery. Makary has served in leadership at the World Health Organization and has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine. Makary has been a visiting professor at over 25 medical schools and is the recipient of the Nobility in Science Award from the National Pancreas Foundation. Makary speaks frequently on the future of healthcare and what it means for everyday Americans, business leaders, and healthcare professionals. His current research focuses on the appropriateness of medical care and the impact of the healthcare cost crisis on low-income populations. His newest book, The Price We Pay, tells the stories of healthcare’s disruptive innovators and the new movement to restore medicine to its mission.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) is an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The Company owns and operates ImprimisRx, one of the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical businesses, and Visionology, a direct-to-consumer eye care subsidiary focused on chronic vision care. Harrow Health also holds non-controlling equity positions in Eton+Pharmaceuticals, Surface+Ophthalmics and Melt+Pharmaceuticals, all of which started as Harrow Health subsidiaries, and owns royalty rights in four clinical-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, harrowinc.com.

