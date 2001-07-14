Organon Enters into Global License Agreement to Commercialize Daré Bioscience's XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate vaginal gel, 2%), FDA-Approved Treatment for Females 12 and Older with Bacterial Vaginosis (BV)

Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women’s healthcare company, and Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced they have entered into an agreement whereby Organon will license global rights to XACIATO (clindamycin phosphate vaginal gel, 2%). XACIATO is an FDA-approved medication for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) in females 12 years of age and older. XACIATO received both Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations from the FDA for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis.

“Our agreement with Daré aligns well with our long-term growth strategy focused on delivering new options for women where therapeutic gaps exist,” said Kevin Ali, Organon’s Chief Executive Officer. “Organon will bring its commercial expertise to this collaboration so that we can deliver this option to women, specifically in a condition like bacterial vaginosis where more treatment choices are needed.”

BV is the most common cause of vaginitis worldwide and is estimated to affect approximately 21 million women in the U.S. The condition results from an overgrowth of bacteria, which upsets the balance of the natural vaginal microbiome and can lead to symptoms of odor and discharge.

Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Daré’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Organon shares our commitment to advance critically needed innovations in women’s health. We are excited to be collaborating with one of the premier companies in women’s health as we believe that Organon’s commercial capabilities will ensure that XACIATO reaches the women most impacted by this condition.”

Daré will receive a $10 million upfront payment from Organon. Daré is eligible to receive potential milestone payments of up to $182.5 million and tiered double-digit royalties based on net sales. XACIATO is expected to be available commercially in the U.S. in Q4 2022. Completion of the transaction is subject to review under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary conditions. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2022.

About Organon

Organon is a global healthcare company formed through a spin-off from Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA, (NYSE: MRK) known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the women’s health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon’s products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women’s health. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 9,300 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.organon.com

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women's health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, fertility, and vaginal and sexual health.

For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.darebioscience.com

