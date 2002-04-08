VBL Therapeutics to Host In-Person Key Opinion Leader Seminar on Ovarian Cancer

Three leading experts in gynecological oncology will discuss treatment landscape and unmet needs in ovarian cancer



Event on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 12pm EDT in New York City

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics ( VBLT) (VBL), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class therapeutics for difficult-to-treat malignant solid tumors and immune or inflammatory indications, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) luncheon and seminar on ovarian cancer on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 12pm Eastern Time at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, NY.

The seminar will feature presentations and a panel discussion with KOL's Bradley J. Monk, MD, FACS, FACOG, of the University of Arizona College of Medicine and Creighton University School of Medicine, Richard Penson, MBBS, of Massachusetts General Hospital (Mass General), and Kathleen Moore, MD, of OU College of Medicine, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in treating patients with ovarian cancer. The live event will be hosted by Dror Harats, MD, chief executive officer of VBL Therapeutics. A live question and answer session will follow.

VBL’s lead product candidate, ofra-vec (ofranergene obadenovec; VB-111), will be discussed as a potential treatment solution for platinum resistant ovarian cancer. Ofra-vec utilizes VBL’s novel VTS™ platform and is being evaluated in VBL’s registration enabling OVAL Phase 3 clinical trial. Ofra-vec’s unique mechanism of action is designed to combine the blockade of tumor microvasculature (the blood vessels required for tumor growth) with an anti-tumor immune response. OVAL is now fully enrolled with 409 patients globally, and topline data on the progression free survival primary endpoint are expected in the second half of 2022.

To register for the event, please click here. If you would like to attend in person, please indicate so when registering, and you will receive an email confirming your attendance closer to the event. The event will be webcasted for those who are unable to attend in person.

Bradley J. Monk, MD, FACS, FACOG is currently a Professor of Gynecologic Oncology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Phoenix and a Professor of Obsterics & Gynecology at the Creighton University School of Medicine, Phoenix. He is board certified in both Obstetrics & Gynecology and Gynecologic Oncology and practices at Virginia G. Piper Cancer Center. He is the Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). Prof. Monk also serves as a Co-Director for the Gynecologic Oncology Group (GOG) Research Consortium. Among his many professional contributions, Prof. Monk was the first to report the activity of anti-vascular growth factor (VEGF) therapy in gynecologic cancers and his papers in the New England Journal of Medicine have let to the global approvals of anti-VEGF therapy, PARP inhibitors and immunotherapy in ovarian and cervical cancers. He has published more than 350 peer-review manuscripts, written more than 30 book chapters and led countless successful clinical trials.

Richard Penson, MBBS came to Mass General from St Bartholomew's Hospital, London, in 1997, and is the Clinical Director of Medical Gynecologic Oncology at Mass General. His practice is devoted almost exclusively to gynecologic oncology with the majority of patients having ovarian cancer. Dr. Penson attends on the Bigelow General Medical Service at Mass General, sits on the national Gynecologic Oncology Group (NRG GOG) committees for ovarian cancer and quality of life research, and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) Ovarian Committee. Dr. Penson serves as the chairman for panels C and F of the Institutional Review Board of Dana-Farber/Mass General Brigham CancerCare.

Kathleen N. Moore, MD, is an Associate Professor in the Section of Gynecologic Oncology; the Jim and Christy Everest Endowed Chair in Cancer Research; and the Director of the Oklahoma TSET Phase I Program for the Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine. She attended medical school at the University of Washington School of Medicine and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University Health Center of Pittsburgh. Dr Moore completed a fellowship in gynecologic oncology at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center while simultaneously earning a master's degree in epidemiology. She is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology as well as gynecologic oncology and hospice and palliative care. She serves as the Associate Director of Clinical Research and Medical Director of the Clinical Trials Office for the Stephenson Cancer Center. She has published over 200 peer-reviewed publications and serves on the editorial board for four academic publications. She has a clinical research interest in drug development and Phase 1 trials.

About VBL Therapeutics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics (VBL), is a late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for difficult-to-treat malignant solid tumors and immune or inflammatory indications. VBL’s novel VTS™ gene-based platform and antibody-based monocyte targeting technology enable the creation of a pipeline of programs that are designed to harness the body’s innate biological processes to provide unique solutions for significant unmet medical needs. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (`ofra-vec`, or VB-111), is an investigational targeted anti-cancer gene-based agent in development to treat a wide range of solid tumors. Ofra-vec is currently being studied in a Phase 3 registration-enabling clinical trial (NCT03398655) for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. To learn more about VBL, please visit vblrx.com or follow VBL on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or Facebook.

