Alpa Sutaria Joins WestRock as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Sustainability

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced Alpa Sutaria has joined the Company as senior vice president, Strategy and Sustainability.

In her role, Sutaria will lead WestRock’s enterprise strategy development work as well as partner with business leaders to drive company-wide strategic initiatives. She will also be responsible for strengthening WestRock’s position as a leader in sustainability

Alpa comes to WestRock from the Coca-Cola Company, where she most recently served as vice president and general manager of Sustainability, North America, responsible for embedding sustainability into the company's overall business strategy. She led efforts to advance the company’s sustainability objectives, including efforts to reduce packaging waste, increase water sustainability and improve the company’s carbon footprint. Throughout her tenure at Coca-Cola, Alpa held a variety of Strategy, Marketing, and Finance leadership roles. Additional experience includes a strategy and operations role at Deloitte where she led a broad range of complex projects from concept through execution.

"WestRock is committed to advancing the circular economy with our fiber-based, sustainable packaging," said David B. Sewell, chief executive officer. “Alpa’s extensive experience in strategy and sustainability will help us advance this important work, and I am pleased to welcome her to the WestRock team.”

