Komo Plant-Based Foods Launches its Vegan Mac & Cheeze: Mac & Greens, for Retail

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)( FRA:9HB, Financial) ("Komo" or the "Company") a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it has launched its first bake-at-home, frozen Mac & Cheeze product for retail: Mac & Greens.

"After initially launching with our ready-to-eat version through our hot food home-delivery service and test kitchen, Komo Eats, our customers loved the Mac & Cheeze so much that we decided to create a version of the product for retail. Our chef created over 100 renditions of the recipe while gathering customer feedback before perfecting the final version," said William White, CEO of Komo.

Mac & Greens is a classic mac and cheese with a wholesome twist. Made with a cheezy oat tahini sauce, basil pesto and greens including spinach, parsley, and edamame. Topped with garlicky panko breadcrumbs for extra goldeness and texture, Mac & Greens is hearty, wholesome, and perfect for an easy vegan dinner. True to all of Komo's products, Mac & Greens contains no added flavours, preservatives or colours.

Frozen for freshness, the product is easy to bake at home and is available in two sizes:

Two-serving size (600g)

Full Size, 5-6 servings (1.42kg)

The product is launching initially in Vancouver, British Columbia through retail stores and Komo's direct-to-consumer eCommerce website.

"Mac & Greens really is the ultimate comfort classic. I think almost everyone has memories of indulging in traditional Mac & Cheese as a kid, and so many of us want to continue to share that same experience with our families and loved ones. We make it possible to continue the tradition and feel good about it by making it plant-based. Delicious, hearty, made with love, and truly wholesome," added White.

This launch builds on the success of Komo's popular ready-to-bake meals already available across Canada and the U.S. through eCommerce and retail, including plant-based Lasagna, Chickenless Pot Pie and Shepherd's Pie.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that believes plant-based eating is the future, and that change can start with a single bite™. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a variety of 100% plant-based, preservative-free, hearty, satisfying, and wholesome frozen meals under its operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods. The product line is focused on recreating vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty comfort foods such as Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie, Chickenless Pot Pie, and a line of Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM. The Company's goal is to make plant-based meals a staple through feel-good food that connect people and planet. The products are sold direct-to-consumer via eCommerce, as well as in grocery, convenience, and natural retailers. The frozen meals have a 1-year shelf-life. Ready-to-eat meals are also available in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

