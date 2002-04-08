Sigyn Therapeutics Appoints Ajay Verma, M.D., Ph.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC Markets:“SIGY”), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of pathogen-associated conditions that induce sepsis and other life-threatening disorders, today announced the appointment of Ajay Verma, M.D., Ph.D.to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Verma is a recognized thought leader in the field of neurology. His extensive clinical experience and resulting insights are anticipated to contribute to the continued advancement of Sigyn Therapy. Sigyn Therapy is an extracorporeal blood purification technology being advanced to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders.

Dr. Verma is a neurologist, neuroscientist, drug developer, inventor, and biotech science advisor. Dr. Verma most recently headed R&D efforts at Yumanity Therapeutics, developing drugs against novel targets for treating neurodegenerative diseases. Prior to that he was the EVP of Research and Experimental Medicine at Codiak Biosciences. He has also served as CMO at United Neuroscience (now called Vaxxinity), VP of Neurology at Biogen and Novartis, and Director of Neuroscience Experimental Medicine at Merck. His drug development experience spans small molecule, peptide/protein, antibody, oligonucleotide, vaccine, and exosome drug platforms. He has largely focused on translational and early clinical development in neurology indications using precision drug development approaches that leverage biomarkers and experimental medicine paradigms. Prior to his Biopharma career, Dr. Verma was Professor of Neurology at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. He also worked as a staff neurologist at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center for 11 years after completing his neurology residency there. He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University, where he trained in the laboratory of Dr. Solomon Snyder. He received his B.S. in Zoology from the University of Maryland.

About Sigyn Therapeutics™

Sigyn Therapeutics is a medical technology company focused on the treatment of pathogen-associated conditions that precipitate sepsis, the leading cause of hospital deaths worldwide. Sigyn Therapy™ is a multi-function blood purification technology that extracts pathogen sources of life-threatening inflammation in concert with the broad-spectrum elimination of inflammatory mediators from the bloodstream.

Beyond establishing a novel strategy to combat sepsis, candidate treatment indications for Sigyn Therapy include, but are not limited to; emerging pandemic threats, hepatic encephalopathy, bridge to liver transplant, and community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), which is a leading cause of death among infectious diseases, the leading cause of death in children under five years of age, and a catalyst for approximately 50% of sepsis and septic shock cases.

To learn more, visit www.SigynTherapeutics.com

