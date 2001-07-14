Sprinklr Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms for the Third Consecutive Year

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms for the third year in a row.

According to Gartner, “Leaders possess capabilities across nearly all product requirements, most notably related to ideation insights, editorial planning, workflow and performance metrics. These strengths allow clients to customize the platforms to support unique business processes. Leaders have solidified their market position and possess recognized strengths, each with one or two differentiators that make them competitively distinct. Leaders manage vibrant, growing businesses with progressive roadmaps.”1

Disparate marketing tools and point solutions create bottlenecks and hinder personalization, scalability, and visibility. Not only does Sprinklr provide best-in-class solutions, it does so on a unified platform that helps break silos, removes friction, and brings marketers and agencies together. This helps companies manage for today while preparing for a future that is more integrated and unified - without having to compromise.

“We believe being named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant reinforces our market position as the unified platform for end-to-end marketing campaign planning, production and execution across more than 30 digital channels. Recognized for our Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, Sprinklr enhances efficiencies for brands and powers seamless collaboration to drive marketing ROI and strengthen brand compliance,” said Pavitar Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Sprinklr.

To get a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms report, click here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sprinklr.com.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademark and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights Reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms, Nicole Greene, David Millstein, Jeffrey L. Cohen. 16 March 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005035/en/