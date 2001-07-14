Citi Triumphs at WealthBriefing European Awards with Multiple Award Wins

Citi has been recognized across five major awards at the WealthBriefing European Awards for Excellence 2022.

Citi was awarded best International Clients Team, UHNW Team – Europe, HNW Team – UK, as well as UK Private Bank Facing Digital Capabilities (Banking) and Women in Wealth Management (company contribution).

The judges stated that Citi’s ‘distinctive approach to serving clients – combining global reach, institutional quality services with local knowledge and bespoke advice’, were the stand out reasons for triumphing in the UHNW category, whilst the ‘long-term commitment to serving clients in HNW market space and dedicated, top end service model’, secured the UK HNW team.

The judges also noted that they were impressed with Citi’s ‘wide range of initiatives to ensure the constant empowerment and support of female employees’ as well as the bank’s ‘incremental investments in digital solutions to especially cater to the shifting banking needs of its clients.’

James Holder, EMEA Citi Private Banking Cluster Head for Europe, commented: “I believe that these awards truly showcase the strength of our franchise, and are testament to the ongoing focus we have in providing our clients with the best customized wealth management services around the world. One of Citi’s key differentiating characteristics is the diversity of our teams, and the breadth of background, experience, thought, opinion and perspective that we can offer our clients. We are honoured to have these strengths acknowledged through these awards. I would like to thank the WealthBriefing judging panel for this recognition.’’

Susan Shakespeare, Head of Citi UK Consumer Bank and IPB EMEA, commented: “As we start to emerge from the pandemic and the challenges it presented, it is important to reflect on all of the hard work and dedication that we have seen from our teams. These award wins are a testament to everyone at Citi Global Wealth Management who have continued to serve clients throughout these uncertain times. Our ‘digital-first’ approach is one of the pivotal strategies of the business and over the last few years, the business has made incremental investments in digital solutions especially to cater to the shifting banking needs of our clients. It is fantastic to have these efforts recognised by WealthBriefing.

Showcasing ‘best of breed’ in the European region, the awards have been designed to recognise outstanding organisations grouped by specialism and geography, which the prestigious panel of independent judges deemed to have ‘demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year’.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management. Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: %40Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti | Blog: http%3A%2F%2Fblog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti

About WealthBriefing

The WealthBriefing Swiss Awards were chosen by the Editorial Team at WealthBriefing who were advised by panels of judges drawn from both private banks and trusted advisors/consultants to the sector. There were a minimum of three submissions for each category. The methodology for each award has not been validated or verified by Citi Private Bank or Citigroup Inc. Citi Private Bank paid a fee to sponsor the awards ceremony which included tickets to the event and a media package. The receipt of an award with respect to a product or service may not be representative of the actual experience of any client, and is not a guarantee of future performance or success. The information presented on this page does not constitute an offer of investment advisory services.

