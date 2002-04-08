CAVR (LiveToBeHappy, Inc) Announces 2021 Earnings Release With Forecast for 2022 Showing Record Growth Will Continue Fourth Year in a Row

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources, Inc. ( CAVR), today announced it released 2021 earnings with fully audited 2019 and 2020 financials. Audited 2021 financials will be released in a few weeks with no material changes expected. The company announced it exceeded its 2021 revenue forecast and expects to double revenue in 2022.



Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., commented, “I’m thrilled with our revenue and profit growth on a year over year audited basis. 2021 was the best revenue year for the company ever, and we’re confident we will double, if not triple it in 2022. If you consider all the investments we’ve made into preparing the company for long-term growth, laying the foundation to up-list to OTCQB, building an M&A pipeline, completing 5 acquisitions, and outperforming financially – it’s stunning! I believe the market will be amazed by our success in 2022 as we continue to grow our core real estate services business, start to realize the gains from thee 5 businesses we acquired in late 2021, and close on additional acquisitions under LOI – stay tuned for additional news early next week as we’re just getting started!”

Grant Edwards, CFO of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., stated, “As previously reported, we have completed the audit of our 2019 and 2020 Fiscal Years. This audit established the accounting policies and procedures to ensure accurate reporting and comparability for future accounting periods. I am pleased with the progress we have made with our financial reporting process. I expect the 2021 Fiscal Year audit to be complete in the upcoming weeks. At that time, we can finalize our application to list on the OTCQB.”

The company continues its aggressive growth and looks forward to providing timely updates in the coming weeks and months.

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them. LiveToBeHappy Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has two remaining pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate services company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. The Company’s mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

Investor Contact: [email protected]