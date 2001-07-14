Reminder: Thryv to Host Investor Day in New York City

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv%26reg%3B software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, today provided additional details for the Company’s upcoming Investor Day on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square in Midtown Manhattan.

From 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. ET, Chairman & CEO Joe Walsh, Chief Financial Officer Paul Rouse and other members of Thryv’s executive team will present Thryv’s business performance, outlook and key strategic priorities. Participants in the New York City area can register to attend in-person here. For participants joining remotely, the live webcast can be accessed here.

Thryv will also be participating in Nasdaq’s Opening Bell Ringing Ceremony on April 6, 2022.

On-site attendees will be required to follow Nasdaq’s Safe Gathering guidelines:

Negative COVID Test Result All guests visiting Nasdaq MarketSite are required to provide proof of a negative Rapid COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of the visit, regardless of vaccination status.

All visitors will be asked to present a negative Rapid COVID-19 test result (within 24 hours of the event) to Security upon arrival

All visitors will be asked to present photo identification along with the required proof for verification

Accepted Forms of Proof Nasdaq prefers a clinical test as the best form of proof of a negative Rapid COVID-19 test result; however, we will make exceptions for over the counter, at-home COVID-19 test results as well.

Accepted forms of proof include:

your printed form of proof from a testing clinic

a photo of your printed proof from a testing clinic

a photo of your negative OTC, at-home COVID-19 test alongside your photo ID captured in the photo Local Compliance

Guests must comply with all New York State and New York City quarantine rules regarding individuals who have traveled domestically or internationally. Guests must comply with all wellness protocols and social distancing controls. If any Guests are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 while at MarketSite or upon their departure – we ask them to please leave immediately to quarantine and to notify your Nasdaq representative to ensure contact tracing is properly administered.

Please plan to arrive with time to address security and coronavirus screening before the event.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 45,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc, visit thryv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005027/en/