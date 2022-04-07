Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CrowdStrike to Host Investor Briefing

Article's Main Image

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that it will host a briefing for investors on April 7, 2022.

Event:

CrowdStrike Investor Briefing

Location:

Virtual

Date:

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Presentation time:

1:00 p.m. PDT

Presenters:

George Kurtz, chief executive officer

Burt Podbere, chief financial officer

Mike Sentonas, chief technology officer

A live webcast and replay of the briefing will be accessible from the investor relations section of CrowdStrike’s website at ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivers better outcomes to customers through rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike Falcon leverages a single lightweight-agent architecture with integrated cloud modules spanning multiple security markets, including corporate workload security, managed security services, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection and log management.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005184/en/

