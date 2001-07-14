REPAY and FLEX Announce Partnership to Deliver Payment Technology to Credit Unions and Enhance Member Experience

Repay+Holdings+Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a technology integration with FLEX, a leading provider of core system software for credit unions, continuing the company’s growing ISV partner portfolio. The partnership further expands credit unions’ abilities to offer digital payment options to members, enhancing the overall member experience and streamlining payment operations and reconciliation efforts for credit unions.

FLEX provides a comprehensive core processing solution that offers credit unions a member services platform with a robust feature set, including mobile banking and online lending capabilities with automated decisioning. REPAY’s payment technology will be integrated within the FLEX solution, enabling credit unions to seamlessly and securely accept electronic payments for loan repayments 24/7, through multiple member-facing payment channels.

“With deep experience partnering with ISVs to build payments into core offerings, we are thrilled to partner with FLEX to give credit unions the ability to support their members’ preferred payment methods without straining internal resources,” said Susan Perlmutter, Chief Revenue Officer of REPAY. “Offering credit union members convenient payment options where they can access technology to self-serve based on their unique needs – when and where they are ready – is critical to delivering a premier member experience.”

“FLEX is committed to providing credit unions with powerful technology to enable exceptional experiences throughout the entire member relationship, and REPAY was a natural fit with their expertise working with credit unions,” said Troy Hyde, Director of Software Service at FLEX. “Our solution is designed with built-in support and single point access to the extensive functionality required to manage all aspects of member services. We’re very excited to partner with REPAY to transform the loan repayment process into an easy and engaging experience for credit unions and their members.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About FLEX

FLEX develops and delivers advanced core technology to credit unions, including built-in support and single point access to debit & credit cards, lending with auto decisioning & eSignatures, Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit, document management and overdraft privilege. With over 260 credit unions in 48 states including Alaska, Hawaii, and the Eastern Caribbean, FLEX enjoys established relationships with all regulatory agencies, corporate credit unions and major industry partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220331005267/en/