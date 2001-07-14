Rush Street Interactive Becomes First U.S.-based Online Gaming & Betting Company to Receive Accreditations Under the Responsible Gambling Council's RG Check

Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI") is proud to announce it has become the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting company to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) for its BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com sites. RG Check is regarded as the world’s most comprehensive and rigorous responsible gaming accreditation program. It was developed to meet or exceed all existing responsible gaming regulatory requirements and is valid for three years. Accreditation is reviewed by a prestigious panel of independent responsible gaming specialists.

RSI is especially proud to announce this achievement during March, which is “Problem Gambling Awareness Month,” and remains focused on being at the forefront of this important topic.

“Receiving RG Check Accreditation is a testament to our commitment and execution of RSI’s corporate social responsibility strategy, which includes the continued implementation of the Company’s responsible gaming initiatives,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI, which operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. “We want to ensure our valued customers and employees are equipped with the tools and resources necessary to help ensure a culture of safe, fair and fun gaming experiences.”

“RG Check is a clear demonstration that an operator prioritizes and embeds responsible gambling into the core of its operations. RGC commends BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com for achieving RG Check Accreditation,” said Shelley White, CEO of the Responsible Gambling Council. “This achievement represents RSI’s commitment to transparency, player safeguards, duty of care and continuous improvement, as well as contributes to creating a culture of responsible gambling and sustainable play. RG Check is an invaluable tool for managing risk and increasing the effectiveness of RG programming. RGC is proud to provide continuous support to RSI’s harm minimization efforts.”

Rush Street Interactive is currently live in thirteen states in the U.S. and also internationally in the regulated gaming market of Colombia. On April 4th, BetRivers real-money online casino and sportsbook will go live in Ontario, Canada which will become the third country where RSI operates real-money online gaming. RG Check accreditation has been mandated into the requirements for all iGaming operators entering the Ontario marketplace by iGaming Ontario (iGO) to attain within two years of licensing. RSI achieved the accreditation two years ahead of the mandated schedule demonstrating that the operator is committed to having strong safeguards in place prior to its launch.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana. RSI is also active internationally, having been recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021, where it offers its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the expected timing of launch of RSI’s operations in Ontario, Canada. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

