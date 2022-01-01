Inseego 5G MiFi® M2000 Mobile Hotspot Launches on TELUS Nationwide Network in Canada

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) announced today that its flagship 5G mobile hotspot, the MiFi® M2000, is now available for TELUS customers in Canada. TELUS is one of the largest mobile network operators in Canada with approximately 10 million mobile subscribers. This is the first commercially+available 5G mobile hotspot on the TELUS network and will bring breakthrough wireless speed and low-latency responsiveness to remote enterprise employees, streamers, gamers and all who want the fastest possible connections.

The award-winning MiFi M2000 turns a 5G or 4G LTE signal into a Wi-Fi 6 connection for up to 30 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones and game consoles, along with a USB-C port for direct tethering. With all-day battery life and enterprise-grade security, it provides plug-and-play high-speed internet access almost anywhere, from home offices and small businesses to cutting-edge industrial use cases.

“We’re proud to provide this world-class 5G device to TELUS customers who want fast and reliable broadband wherever they work or travel,” said Inseego EVP of Americas Sales, Mark Frisch. “With one of Canada’s largest and best-rated mobile networks, TELUS is delivering on the promise of 5G with our award-winning MiFi M2000.”

Breakthrough mobile broadband performance

In addition to delivering multi-gigabit* speeds, the 5G MiFi M2000 provides:

All-day connectivity, at home or on the go – With its sleek, compact design, long battery life, fast recharging, and built-in power bank to charge a user’s phone or tablet, the MiFi M2000 is flexible enough to take on the road or short vacation stays to power Wi-Fi connections all day.*

– With its sleek, compact design, long battery life, fast recharging, and built-in power bank to charge a user’s phone or tablet, the MiFi M2000 is flexible enough to take on the road or short vacation stays to power Wi-Fi connections all day.* Faster throughput with Wi-Fi 6 – With increased capacity, customers can experience up to 4x greater throughput per user* and significantly faster speeds compared to Wi-Fi 5, providing reliable, simultaneous, data-intensive internet connectivity. The MiFi M2000 can connect up to 30 Wi-Fi devices, along with a USB-C port for direct tethering.

– With increased capacity, customers can experience up to 4x greater throughput per user* and significantly faster speeds compared to Wi-Fi 5, providing reliable, simultaneous, data-intensive internet connectivity. The MiFi M2000 can connect up to 30 Wi-Fi devices, along with a USB-C port for direct tethering. Enterprise-grade security – Designed and developed in the USA, the 5G MiFi M2000 series provides multiple layers of security, with no back doors. Features include the latest WPA 3 Wi-Fi security protocol, advanced encryption, hacker prevention, password protection, Guest Wi-Fi network, VPN pass-through, Open VPN, a hardened web interface and more.

– Designed and developed in the USA, the 5G MiFi M2000 series provides multiple layers of security, with no back doors. Features include the latest WPA 3 Wi-Fi security protocol, advanced encryption, hacker prevention, password protection, Guest Wi-Fi network, VPN pass-through, Open VPN, a hardened web interface and more. Ease of use – With a large 2.4” touchscreen color display and simple menus supporting multiple languages (including French) the plug-and-play 5G MiFi M2000 makes it easy to customize settings, view other important information.

Availability

The Inseego+MiFi+M2000 is now available at TELUS stores across Canada and online at telus.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Inseego’s mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of innovative products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service provider, enterprise, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

*Actual speeds and coverage may vary. 4x higher Wi-Fi 6 throughput per user when multiple devices are connected. Battery life and charge time may vary depending on the number of connected devices and activity. Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X55 5G Modem-RF System.

