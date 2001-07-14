Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust plc Announces Tender Offer of Shares

The Board of Directors of Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust plc (LSE: GMP) (the “Company” or “GMP”) recently published an RNS announcement regarding the Company’s upcoming Tender Offers as follows:

June 2022 Tender Offer to Shareholders in the Loyalty Register as of 27 May 2022

January 2023 Tender Offer to all 5 year shareholders in the Loyalty Register

January 2024 Tender Offer to all 5 year shareholders in the Loyalty Register

The Company indicated its intention to arrange tender offers, in January 2023 and January 2024, to Registered Shareholders meeting certain eligibility requirements.

Additionally, the Board of Directors is exploring options for investors to increase their investment by up to 10% of the total share capital on a non-dilutive basis, with over-allotment options.

Evan Miller, CFA, managing director of Gabelli Asset Management UK Ltd., said “This is an unprecedented time in capital markets with rising rates and structural dislocation, and especially in light of current geopolitical events, investors should be given multiple options to earn non-market correlated returns. As noted in the Company’s interim report dated 31 December 2021, the environment for mergers and acquisitions remains robust, and we are upbeat about the Company’s prospect to generate absolute returns.”

