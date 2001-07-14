Unlock Claim Inspection Speed and Accuracy with Loveland Innovations' New Guidewire Marketplace App

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Loveland+Innovations announced that Loveland Innovations’ new Ready for Guidewire validated add-on is now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire+Marketplace.

The claims experience can help build satisfaction and retain policyholders – if the process is efficient and claims are resolved quickly. Technology is a key driver in enabling insurers to automate the claims process, reported McKinsey+%26amp%3B+Company. For property and structure inspections, data analytics and technology solutions can improve accuracy and accelerate claims processing.

Loveland Innovations’ IMGING add-on is an inspection and analytics platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI). IMGING leverages smart devices, drones, computer vision, and machine learning to digitize any property or structure, enabling adjusters to explore, measure, and detect property damage. The solution includes the company’s IMGING On Demand service to initiate inspection requests. The IMGING add-on enables insurers leveraging ClaimCenter to seamlessly request property inspections, view automated drone and smart device imagery, and export findings into assessments and estimates.

With Loveland Innovations’ IMGING add-on and on-demand service, insurers can:

Request property and structure inspections directly in ClaimCenter;

Monitor inspection status and track progress; and

Review digitized property and structure data as soon as it becomes available with the help of AI and deep learning tools.

“Collecting digital information and using AI to identify damage and report findings helps insurers raise the bar,” said Jim Loveland, Founder and CEO of Loveland Innovations. “Automated drones and smart devices keep adjusters and inspectors safer, eliminate manual input errors, and save time. Data analytics allow insurers to focus on what they care about most – the experience of their customers.”

“Congratulations to Loveland Innovations on the release of its new inspection and estimation add-on,” said Becky Mattick, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. “Inspections require gathering detailed, accurate information and that can be time consuming and challenging. With the IMGING app, insurers are empowered to assign inspections and review results without leaving ClaimCenter, saving a considerable amount of time.”

About Loveland Innovations

Loveland Innovations is the maker of IMGING, the leading platform for property inspections and analytics. With IMGING, inspection professionals use smartphones and automated drones to digitize a property or structure, and analyze it with the help of deep learning and computer vision, giving them the clarity to act quickly and confidently.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire+Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fpartners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: %40Guidewire_PandC.

