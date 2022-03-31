Adyen expands beyond payments, announces embedded financial products

PR Newswire

AMSTERDAM, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has today announced its expansion beyond payments to build embedded financial products. These products will enable platforms and marketplaces to create tailored financial experiences for their users such as small business owners or individual sellers. The suite of products will allow platforms to unlock new revenue streams and increase user loyalty.

"By building our banking infrastructure, as a part of the single platform, from the ground up, we remove the limitations of legacy financial systems, enabling Adyen to deliver the power of a bank combined with the adaptability of a fintech," said Thom Ruiter, VP of Banking and Financial Products at Adyen. "This unique approach means we can offer our platform customers unparalleled flexibility to meet the evolving needs of their user base without the barriers of regulatory complexity, lengthy product development, or sponsor bank restrictions."

"We see this step in building out our financial technology platform as a natural evolution of our business," said Pieter van der Does, CEO and co-founder at Adyen. "We're building these products to help businesses achieve their ambitions faster. For platform businesses this means we empower them to become a one-stop shop for all their users' needs. We're uniquely positioned to help them here, combining our technology with our licensing framework."

Starting with Adyen for Platforms, the company enabled platforms to embed payments into their offering and deliver a unified commerce experience across sales channels and geographies. Over time, working with platforms surfaced the need for more control over the payout experience. Adyen then launched Issuing to improve this experience by enabling platforms to offer their users virtual and physical cards for business transactions and to directly receive funds faster.

Going forward, Issuing will be included in a full suite of embedded financial products, as platforms have highlighted the need to reduce other financial complexities for their users too. Among the products that will be built out are multi-currency accounts, allowing users to receive payments, initiate pay outs, and safely store money all in one place. These accounts will also enable platforms to facilitate the extension of financing to their users within the platform interface. Due to Adyen's data-driven risk-scoring capabilities, these financing offers are pre-qualified and require no additional checks on the user end. This will enable platforms to solidify their relationships with their users, while also providing a traditionally underbanked segment, namely small business owners, with the funds needed to build their businesses.

Adyen's complete suite of embedded financial products paired with payments allows platforms to centralize their users' finance needs in a single ecosystem.

