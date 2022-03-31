GoPro Launches HERO10 Black Creator Edition Featuring Enhanced Capabilities and Powered Control Grip, Volta

PR Newswire

HERO10 Black Creator Edition Puts 'Hollywood in Your Hand' with Emmy® Award-Winning HyperSmooth 4.0 Stabilization, Pro-Quality 5.3K Video, Enhanced Directional Audio, LED Light Mod and Powered Volta Grip

Volta Grip Provides Over 4 Hours of 5.3K Video Recording on HERO10 Black + Features Versatile Tripod Design with Integrated Camera Buttons for Easy One-Handed Control

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) is rolling out the red carpet for its HERO10 Black camera with a specialty Creator Edition, featuring Emmy® Award-winning HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization; crisp, cinematic 5.3K video; and enough battery to power all-day productions thanks to Volta, the new battery and camera control grip at its base.

"HERO10 Creator Edition is like having Hollywood in your hand. It's the perfect setup for recording professional-quality video when vlogging, filmmaking or even live streaming," says GoPro CEO and Founder Nicholas Woodman. "Leave the extra batteries and gear behind, all you need is the Creator Edition and you can create cinematic magic—all day long. You'll have to recharge and refuel yourself before you even think about recharging your GoPro."

For under $600, the HERO10 Black Creator Edition combines four premium GoPro products into an all-in-one content capturing powerhouse:

HERO10 Black: Emmy® Award-winning HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization, pro-quality 5.3K video, up to 8x slo-mo, mesmerizing TimeWarp 3.0, 23MP photo and more. Volta Battery and Remote Control Grip: Features built-in camera buttons that let you control the camera with one hand while also powering 4 hours of 4K recording at 30 frames per second. Or Volta can be detached and used as a wireless remote from up to 98 feet away. Media Mod: Built-in directional microphone for enhanced audio, two cold-shoe mounts and ports for 3.5mm mic and HDMI-out. Light Mod: Powerful LED lighting with four level of brightness up to 200 lumens.

Creator Edition is available everywhere GoPro.com ships to at $581.96 for GoPro subscribers and $784.95 MSRP. At the time of launch, new subscribers will be able to purchase Creator Edition for a total price of $531.95.

All-New Versatile Battery Grip, Volta:

Volta gives you the power needed to shoot all day. The standalone premium battery grip is loaded with built-in features, including:

Over 4 hours of 5.3K recording at 30 frames per second: Built-in 4900 mAh battery combines with your camera's standard battery to triple its normal battery with even more runtime when recording at lower resolutions.

Built-in 4900 mAh battery combines with your camera's standard battery to triple its normal battery with even more runtime when recording at lower resolutions. Integrated camera buttons: Give you easy one-handed control of your GoPro while it's attached to the grip.

Give you easy one-handed control of your GoPro while it's attached to the grip. Wireless remote: Detach Volta to use as a remote control for your camera from up to 98 feet away for group shots or selfies.

Detach Volta to use as a remote control for your camera from up to 98 feet away for group shots or selfies. Built-in tripod legs : Easily flip out any time you need to set it down to capture extended time lapse footage and other stationary shots.

: Easily flip out any time you need to set it down to capture extended time lapse footage and other stationary shots. Weather-resistant: Fit for rain and snow conditions.

Fit for rain and snow conditions. Built responsibly: 35% of plastic parts made from recycled materials.

Volta is also compatible with HERO9 Black, and it will charge any USB-C-compatible device, including GoPro MAX and older GoPro cameras.

Volta is available globally at $90.99 for GoPro subscribers and $129.99 MSRP.

